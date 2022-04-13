LETTERS 4-14-22

Support Rich Sokol For South Metro Fire Rescue Board – ballots should

be in your mailbox!

Return your ballot for Rich Sokol by May 3!

With all of the political chaos in Washington D.C. dominating news headlines, it’s easy to forget that all politics is local. Now more than ever, it is most important to elect strong and honest local officials to stand up for and protect our communities. Rich Sokol, candidate for the South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) Board, is exactly the type of fiscal-minded and results-oriented person we need to serve our community on the SMFR Board.

Rich Sokol has a financial analysis and health care background. He earned his BA from Yale, while studying the science underlying the locations of fire stations, before earning an MBA from Harvard Business School. Rich then began a successful career as an investment analyst, where he scrutinized companies to determine which ones were run well. For the last 12 years, he has operated a health-care network focused on helping accident victims get the medical care they need. Given that South Metro Fire has a $175 million budget, and was called to respond to medical emergencies over 30,000 times in 2021, how perfect is his background!

Rich will ensure the world-class implementaion of the two most vital aspects of the South Metro Fire Rescue District: a fast-response force of highly trained fire fighters and medical personnel to keep you safe, while maintaining a smart and fiscally sound budget.

SMFR has a proud history of a strong and dedicated Board of Directors – which Rich Sokol helped to steer during his previous 10 years on the Board. Given his unique financial and healthcare background, Rich Sokol will ensure that our community will be kept safe and our taxpayer dollars will be spent wisely. I urge you to join me in voting for Rich Sokol!

Nancy Sharpe

Arapahoe County Commissioner

Greenwood Village