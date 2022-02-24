LETTERS 2-24-22

Thank you for a job well done

Freda:

I appreciate your comprehensive article that reports the presentation of the petition that we grass roots activists have drafted. Not only was it enlightening for those who did not attend the Council Meeting, but it informed of the potential for a Council study session for those of us who did attend.. This is very encouraging. Until the City Council is willing to honor its existent codes, we will pursue police inspection of the property. We are concerned that the guns that Tomcat has on hand are not secured and that the size of the magazines being sold exceed legal limits. Undoubtedly, through public exposure, aided by your journalistic review, our efforts are made a lot easier. It also enables us to encourage the police to take a more active role in requiring Tomcat to follow ATF rules. Up to this point, with its limited staff, the federal inspectors have been either negligent in scheduling frequent inspections or simply do not have the resources to do so. But our GV police certainly can.

Thank you for a job well done. Let’s keep up our efforts to expose the dangers inherent in having gun stores in residential neighborhoods so that they will no longer exist in GV. Let’s continue to promote a safer GV environment.

Sandy Carson

50-year GV resident

Member, GV Arts & Humanities Council

Froelich trying to justify anti-city and anti-police actions

I have just read the continuing attempt by Representative Froelich to justify her and the current legislature’s attempt to explain or otherwise justify their anti-city and anti-police actions and must take serious exception to this attempt.

Her justification for all of the recent anti-police measures from our state government now seems to depend in a large part upon opinions based on research findings from DU Sociology Professor Lisa Pasko. This new news follows her failed attempt to “pack” our city council in the last election over these same issues. We all have also read the current opinions from the Denver Chief of Police Pasen and former District Attorney Bauchler that completely contradict these opinions and actions.

In trying to understand the reasons for the dramatic increases in local and national crime statistics I personally place much more faith in the opinion of officials who are working daily to reduce these draconian increases than legislative studies or opinions from a sociological study.

Ms. Frolich further states that “the legislature is deploying significant federal and state resources” when they in-fact have passed a half-million dollar unfunded mandate for Greenwood Village alone.

I, for one, am very thankful that Representative Froelich will no longer be able to represent Greenwood Village citizens.

Chuck Lawson

Greenwood Village