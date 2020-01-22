LETTERS – 1-23-20

Arapahoe County part of history

Left, right or ambidextrous, politically speaking, no one can deny that Arapahoe County became part of history last week.

First-term Democrat congressman Jason Crow was elected in 2018 during a voter’s response to an unpopular president. More voters turned out in that election than ever in the history of the United States.

Now he is in one of 21 members in the history of the United States House of Representatives to present evidence to the Senate that the president should be removed from office.

Once the United States House of Representatives passed two historic Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for allegedly orchestrating a campaign to withhold $391 million in military aid and a White House meeting for an announcement that Ukraine would start an investigation into his political rival. The first Article alleges that Trump abused his “powers of the Presidency when he solicited the interference of Ukraine in the 2020 United States presidential election. The second article charges Trump with “directing the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House as part of its impeachment inquiry.”

Crow said of his historic appointment by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, “I love our country and what it represents both at home and around the world. My time in military service taught me that our democracy exists because men and women stand up to fight for it. It’s a belief that drove me to serve my country in combat and led me to the halls of Congress. While there is no map for the challenges we face, my oath to support and defend the Constitution has guided me for years and will continue to guide me during this trial.

“As an impeachment manager, I will approach the process with the dignity and seriousness that it deserves, and advocate for a full and fair trial. It’s my solemn responsibility to lay out the facts and give the Senate – and the American people – confidence in the process. It is the duty of Congress to protect the rule-of-law and hold the president accountable. Our democracy depends on it.”

Besides Crow, the managers are Reps. Adam Shiff (CA), Jerry Nadler (NY), Zoe Lofgren (CA), Hakeem Jeffries (NY), Val Demings (FL) and Sylvia Garcia (TX). All managers have a background as lawyers, prosecutors or in law enforcement. Crow is a lawyer and also has a national security background as an Army Ranger.

Another connection to Arapahoe County and the history of Trump is Rep. Diana DeGette preceded over the formal vote to appoint the managers and send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. Jeffries was the keynote speaker at the annual Pat Schroeder Democratic dinner in 2018.

Colorado Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet are judges at the trial. The question is whether they will fairly judge the evidence that is presented at the trial, or fall in-line with their political party. Gardner is up for reelection in November. The latest polls suggest he is “underwater” and may in fact be defeated. Bennet is not up for reelection this year.

As for the public, 70 percent want witnesses to testify during the trial which started Tuesday. It will take 51 Senators to vote to approve witnesses but two-thirds of Senators present to approve the removal of Trump from office.

Becky Osterwald

Conifer