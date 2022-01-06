KINDLING – The local and world stage looks dim

The year 2021 is a dark chapter in U.S. and Colorado history ending with the destruction of an estimated 1000 homes and buildings in Boulder County. A tragedy that resulted from Mother Nature’s high winds and an apparent downed electric power line on the west side of Boulder driven by 120 mph winds sweeping across the vacant dry prairie grass fields, reaching residential housing and jumping across highway 36 devastating homes in Louisville and Superior. Maybe it is time to bury high voltage power lines that have been causing monumental fires in California and now Colorado.

There really isn’t any blame game here. The first responders took heroic steps to save lives and at this time it appears that only two lives are not accounted for; there could have been hundreds of lives lost. Public officials, Governor Polis, Boulder County sheriff officers, local police, and firefighters have all performed admirably and the Red Cross, Salvation Army and local churches are rushing to provide services of food, water, and shelter.

This tragedy will haunt that area for years as the homes have been turned into rubble and there is a shortage of labor to clean up the area and construct new homes. Lumber prices are at historic high prices and housing is already in short supply and now thousands of homeowners homeless and practically helpless with property and personal items destroyed.

No doubt some homeowners with spare rooms will welcome fire victims, but it is a massive challenge for the state and humanity.

We didn’t need this tragedy along with the latest Omicron variety of COVID-l9 that is more contagious, but perhaps not as deadly. Masking is widespread and vaccinations are still ongoing for those who choose.

It looks like life is partially resuming to normal with less fear of the pandemic, but many offices are still closed, severe labor shortages, and many people adjusting to working from home vacating office space. Inflation is soaring, commodity prices rising, and some supply chains under pressure, including a shortage of truck drivers.

Around the world it seems likely that Russia will invade and take back Ukraine, once part of the USSR. Sanctions will not be enough to stop Russia from reclaiming what was once part of their massive country. Ukraine was the breadbasket for the entire nation.

China is very apt to force Taiwan to a treaty similar to Hong Kong. Hopefully there will not be warfare amidst these civil wars and the U.S. will only offer diplomacy rather than military force. We cannot win a war in either confrontation and should learn a hard lesson about involvement in foreign civil wars and upheavals.

Lastly, Iran continues on a dangerous path with nuclear bomb development and Israel is very likely to strike any nuclear facilities.

The Middle East continues to be a source of great world concern and a tinderbox into the future.

All is not well and here at home the Broncos really added more misery to their football fans with the dismal game this past Sunday.

The future for players and coaches may be in jeopardy and we may lose local ownership of the team in the upcoming year.

Top it all off with a mid-year election!