Kayla Rondinelli graduates from Ohio Wesleyan University

Kayla Rondinelli of Centennial graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Rondinelli earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree Magna Cum Laude and was a Fine Arts-Studio major and Renaissance Studies minor.

Ohio Wesleyan held a combined 176th and 177th commencement ceremony May 29, celebrating its Classes of 2020 and 2021 and the students who persevered during a pandemic with “creativity, ingenuity, and profound commitment.”

Ohio Wesleyan University celebrated a combined 176th and 177th commencement ceremony May 29 in its historic Selby Stadium. The OWU Classes of 2020 and 2021 include 630 graduates from both academic years.