Kavod Senior Life Receives Funding from the Daniels Fund

To Improve Life for Older Residents and Community Members

Kavod Senior Life (Kavod) announced that it has received a $150,000 Daniels Fund grant to support a variety of programs for its residents as well as for its outreach to older community members.

Kavod Senior Life is a nonprofit organization in Cherry Creek providing housing and support services for 1,000 older adults both on and off campus.

“The grant will enable Kavod to re-establish many important projects that were shut down due to the pandemic,” said Michael Klein, President and CEO. “We are deeply grateful to the Daniels Fund for recognizing the positive impact this will have on the health and well-being of older individuals who have endured many restrictions over the past year.”

Funds will help Kavod provide health touchpoints and emotional/social supports for its residents, bring community members together for educational workshops and provide outside access to Kavod’s onsite health and wellness center, among other items.