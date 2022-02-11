KATHY’S KORNER – Community Corner

If I were a new business in town, what would I do first? Where would I start? Who would have the pulse on the number of businesses, type of businesses, location of businesses and most important, how can I join in on the fun? Who has the business savvy with the practical knowledge to get me “plugged in” to my new business home? The South Metro Denver Chamber – the southeast corridor hub, with more than 700 members, representing every business aspect that makes a live, work, play environment a success. Currently, with a talented staff of four, they are soliciting candidates for the annual business awards: Large and Small Business of the Year, Minority – Owned business, Non-Profit business of the Year, Chamber Champion, Brain Vogt Community Leader, and Ambassador of the Year. In their spare time, the staff facilitates the Legislative Action Committee with a weekly report on how the Legislature will be spending our tax dollars in 2022. The Women in Business group is the largest and fastest growing committee in the chamber. Those women are “Rock Stars.” Last week was the annual Economic Forecast Breakfast where 400 business leaders and elected officials networked and listened to valuable information from Colorado business leaders. More detailed information on this event is included in this Villager edition.

Lastly, and so important to the SMDC Team is the Non-Profit world. As Non-Profit programs continue to grow and have a strong presence in our community, the Chamber has been instrumental in facilitating partnerships with the Non-Profit and For-Profit sector. Both have a valuable and irreplaceable role in our community.

“We believe that through building long-term relationships businesses thrive and subsequently our community thrives,” according to the SMDC Team.

Kturley.villager@gmail.com

Kathy Turley is a former City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Centennial