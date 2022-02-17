KATHY’S KORNER – Centennial Corner

In June 2021, the city hired a consulting team to conduct an audit of the city’s existing identity, branding and way-finding initiatives. Key findings resulted from a year of research, discovery workshops, meetings with city staff and a larger stakeholder group with partner agencies such as chambers, library district, parks and recreation and current and former elected officials. The outcomes of this year- long outreach were presented at last week’s City Council meeting. Key elements of the work performed include the Brand Implementation Plan and the Brand Platform. The Brand Platform includes key findings from research and outreach resulting in an internal statement that articulates who Centennial is. It consists of perception, opportunities and challenges that Centennial experiences or has when it comes to identity. The Brand Implementation Plan includes the strategies, tools and tactics for Centennial to elevate its image, story and communications. The objective of this plan is to create a brand for the city that:

Helps people understand why Centennial exists

Helps increase community pride

Helps with decision makings

Helps for everyone (internal/partners) to be on the same page

The four objectives proposed in the Brand Implementation Plan are: identity, story, experience and communication.

After a highly spirited and educated conversation and staff’s recommendation to move forward with the Brand Platform and the Brand Implementation Plan, a 9-0 “thumbs-up to proceed ahead” occurred amongst the city council members. My take-a-way of this historical and long overdue meeting was a “with no exception” affirmative message to my elected officials. You are the “Visionary Governance.” Take this opportunity with zeal and passion. Take Centennial to its next generation.

Kturley.villager@gmail.com

Kathy Turley is a former city councilwoman and Mayor ProTem of the city of Centennial