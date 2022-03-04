KATHY’S KOMMENTS – Centennial’s community grant program

Last year, the City of Centennial launched a Community Grant Program providing an opportunity for residents to apply for financial support to improve community engagement, neighborhood unity as well as enhance and foster neighborhood collaboration. Two community grants were made available: Neighborhood Engagement Grants and Large Community Improvement Grants. These programs are intended to reduce code violations and spur additional private investment within neighborhoods through the support of resident-led improvement projects and engagement opportunities. Both grant programs continue to pursue the City’s goal to increase communication among neighbors, build neighborhood identity and civic pride, and to increase opportunities to bring neighborhoods together.

The Neighborhood Engagement Grant provides small monetary grants to residents, HOAs and community organizations located in Centennial to support community building events such as neighborhood block parties, movie nights and social gatherings. Grant recipients may receive up to $500 per event to assist in covering costs. Applications for the Neighborhood Grant will be April 1.

The Large Community Improvement Grant supports larger scale improvements to neighborhoods. Groups may apply for up to $10,000 per project for community-based improvements, including, but not limited, to neighborhood signage, fencing, landscaping improvements, place making, and community gardens. Proposals for the Large Community Improvement Grant will be accepted between March 1 and April 17.

Two neighborhoods have recently been awarded the Neighborhood Engagement Grant. The Southglenn Association in District 1 was able to place 10 granite monuments around the neighborhood. According to the president of the association, Linda Nixon, this project was the culmination of a 10 year community fundraising effort. With this grant, they were able too meet their respective financial commitment. This was truly a team effort with the city of Centennial and one of the larger neighborhoods in the western part of the city. The Heritage Place Neighborhood in District 2 was also a recipient of the Neighborhood Grant Program. The HOA applied for and was awarded a $5,000 grant from the city of Centennial for replacement of the signage at Arapahoe, Euclid, Weaver and Caley.

Kathy Turley is a former City Councilwoman and Mayor ProTem of the City of Centennial