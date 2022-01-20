KATHY’S KOMMENTS – About town

Sunday afternoon, January 9th, was a perfect invitation to spend the day with the Colorado Symphony led by our former illustrious conductor, Marin Alsop. For over two hours we observed this extraordinary musical legend conduct the one-hundred-person orchestra with extreme precision. Without a musical score, never missing a beat and communicating with her arms and body, Ms Alsop was able to extract the very best talent from each musician. The audience was captured in awe with her magical, musical leadership skills. She had every musician performing to their max, resulting in an extraordinary 100% perfect concert. If only our legislature could work so elloquently and together with a similar, magnificent outcome!

On the Friday before, I attended the Legislative Breakfast hosted by South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce, Denver South and the city of Lone Tree. Highlights of that meeting were: $3.5 billion dollars will be coming to Colorado from the Federal Government; many bi-partisan bills expected on “how to spend”; Transportation and Affordable Housing will be at the top of the list and Colorado is now ranked #29 having fallen from #11 as the “Best state to do business.” Faulting our most recent public policy decisions was the reason, depending on which legislator was speaking.

The Centennial Arts & Culture Foundation is moving slowly as the founders: Mayor Stephanie Piko, City Councilwoman Tammy Maurer and myself explore opportunities to promote arts & culture in Centennial. “Art Rocks” is our campaign, in case you haven’t seen the plethora of painted rocks around town. After we complete the bureaucratic process of “start-up” watch for art, culture and music around town.

I attended the first Legislative Action Committee (LAC) meeting hosted by the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce. Our lobbyist reported on “what to expect” from the legislature this session. January 12 was the opening session where our elected officials will begin the arduous task of “what and how” to spend our tax dollars. More to come…

Congratulations to my friend, Don Sheehan, who has been elected by his peers to serve as the temporary Mayor Pro Tem for the city of Centennial.

Kturley.villager@gmail.com

Kathy Turley is a former City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Centennial