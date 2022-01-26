KATHY’S KOMMENTS – About Centennial

The city of Centennial is a connected community, where neighborhoods matter, education is embraced, businesses are valued, and innovation absolute. Connection, neighborhoods, education, businesses and innovation are the ‘buzz” words here. This is our mantra! This is our vision! Collaboration, Intentional, Service oriented and Innovation are our core values. A month hasn’t even passed and I still miss my role as a contributing council member. So, I decided this morning to devote this column to my “second-in-a- lifetime” career as a city councilwoman. At last week’s council meeting the Community Development Department presented on Centennial’s Housing Update. Six months ago the city began the arduous task of exploring the myriad of housing opportunities that existed. The city heard the cry from the community. There is not enough affordable and attainable housing in Centennial. This is a monumental undertaking that the City Council and city staff is passionately pledged to. I will keep you abreast as they continue down this path. Now is the time for you to get involved.

The city is currently accepting applications to serve on various boards, commissions and committees. New appointments for eight of the 10 groups will be made at the end of March 2022, and selected applicants will begin serving their terms in April. Applications are being accepted for the Audit Committee, Budget Committee, Board of Review, Election Committee, Investment Committee, Open Space Advisory Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and Senior Commission. Applications for these eight are due no later than 5 p.m. on February 25, 2022.The Youth Commission is also accepting applications from Centennial residents between ages 13 and 18. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 31, 2022. Serving on a board or commission is a great way to be involved with the Centennial community. It provides the input to City Council on very important issues. I can’t emphasize enough how important your feedback is to the City Council. Community outreach and public comment is extremely valued and the foundation of every city initiative. Learn more about each of these Boards and Commissions by visiting centennialco.gov/boardsandcommissions.