EXIT Realty DTC | Pikes Peak | Cherry Creek announced that Jeni VanOrnum was appointed president of Women’s Council of Realtors, Mile High Chapter on December 17.

Jeni has held the title of Lead Instructor at Kaplan University for four years and currently serves the Pikes Peak office as Managing Broker. Jeni has a deep connection to Denver and has a sincere passion to the Real Estate Industry.