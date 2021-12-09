It’s that magical time of year to celebrate your favorite traditions with the people you love!

This holiday season, Park Meadows – Colorado’s Only Retail Resort, and the state’s largest enclosed shopping center, has several ways to create joyful memories as you shop, explore and dine at the more than 185 fabulous retailers and restaurants! Santa has found time to park his sleigh at Dillard’s Court to receive every child’s Christmas wish lists. His helpers are also standing by ready to capture each special moment with a keepsake photo. On Monday nights, furry friends can strike a pose with the Big Guy to capture a “paw-fect” holiday moment! Santa will be at Park Meadows through Dec. 24. Everyone will have plenty of time to meet him before he heads off to deliver gifts to children around the world!

After your Santa visit, you can pick up a Scavenger Hunt form near his Village and take a hike with “Ginger.” She has decided to explore the Winter Wonderland at Park Meadows after being stuck in her house for 18 months. Be on the lookout for her perched up at her favorite spots along her hiking route as you set out to shop, surrounded by thousands of sparkling lights and festive décor! After you find her at all four locations, be sure to solve the riddles on the form and enter to win a $15 gift card at one of seven participating retailers.

If gingerbread decorating is your style and you don’t want the mess at home, be sure to register for a festive party hosted by Park Meadows and the Tattered Cover + kids holiday pop-up. It’s happening December 11th in the Dining Hall. As families decorate cookies, houses and mansions, “Gingersnap” will be dancing around to get snapshots with the kiddos. There will also be a Snow Princess on hand to spread cheer and create holiday themed balloon art. Santa will stop by each party to visit with the children. A drawing will be held, and one lucky child will get to escort Santa back to his Village, be the first to get a photo with him, and receive A Moment To Remember photo package for FREE! You can find all the events, details and registration information at ParkMeadows.com/Events.