If you like books, this is THE place to be!

The Authors’ Hall of Fame celebrates the accomplishments of living and passed authors that have been connected to Colorado—their words, wisdom, accomplishments and impact—so they are never forgotten. The induction Gala for this year’s event will be September 18, 2021, at the Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel, 3801 Quebec St, Denver, Colorado beginning at 5 pm with a cocktail hour to meet and greet followed by a sit down dinner and the Induction starting 7 pm.

The Authors’ Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity.

Inductees are authors who’ve made a major impact on others with their words and are connected to Colorado in some was—by birth, residences at some time, or writing about. The Authors’ Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The Gala will be in-person at the Renaissance Central Park Hotel Denver. Get your tickets NOW … singles available—$80 is tax deductible. There is limited space available so register for the gala early. You can buy single tickets … or reserve a table for 8—why not gather your friends for a “one of a kind” evening? The Induction Gala is THE place to be if you like books; if you love to read; if you have changed your life with words of wisdom generated from them; received countless hours of entertainment and escape with a great story; or even if you enjoy learning about the legacies of Colorado authors.

Dom Testa of Mix100 will emcee the event. Tickets are available to the public and include a full-course dinner. Half the space is already sold out.

Get yours at this website: www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.com