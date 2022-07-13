How Mineral Imbalances Make a Healthy Thyroid Look Sick!

[The Role Of Minerals In Thyroid Function]

My Goiter Is Gone! For years, Peggy had a visible, golf-ball-size goiter on the right side of her neck. In the first month, after starting Clinical Nutrition Therapy, her goiter began to shrink and in six months it was gone!

Among its many roles, Minerals are the “Transporters” of substances our organs and glands manufacture, such as hormones, enzymes, nutrients, insulin, glucose, etc., all of which require minerals to transport them to the cells. Both mineral sufficiency and the right ratio of specific minerals are required to perform their many functions.

For example, without the right ratio of Calcium to Potassium, your body cannot transport your thyroid hormones to the cells, whether that is Thyroxine (T4) or Triiodothyronine (T3), the two main hormones released by your thyroid, or the Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), which is the most frequently ordered thyroid blood test.

So, when you have mineral imbalances (deficiencies, excesses or imbalanced ratios) inhibiting hormone transportation to the cells, in due time, your body will produce the same symptoms as if your glands were dysfunctional, i.e., not producing sufficient thyroid hormones.

You may be experiencing thyroid-related symptoms, such as anxiety, mood swings, hyperactivity, difficulty sleeping, fatigue, temperature sensitivities, muscle weakness, diarrhea, weight challenges, etc., however, in this case, the cause is not a lack of thyroid hormone production from unhealthy glands, it is a lack of minerals transporting hormones to the cells that are being produced by healthy glands.

In either case, the bottom line is the cells are not receiving your thyroid hormones; therefore, they produce these symptoms to get your brain’s attention to be tested to find out why. Unfortunately, “mineral imbalances” may be overlooked when evaluating causes for hyper- or hypo-thyroid dysfunction or disease.

Why? Because when hormones from your healthy thyroid glands cannot be transported to the cells due to a lack of minerals to do so, your body must send those unusable hormones to the blood so the blood can transport them to the liver and then out of the body through the kidneys and bladder.

This can cause blood thyroid levels to be temporarily higher or lower than normal until the “excess” unusable thyroid hormones have been removed from the blood. So, if your blood was tested at the same time this was happening, it could lead to the assumption that a disease of the thyroid glands is the cause.

To agree to treatment based solely on a blood test, i.e., without also having tested your tissue mineral levels in your hair, you unknowingly agree to a form of treatment that may in time damage or destroy your healthy thyroid glands.

I am particularly concerned that this is happening to our young people, those 40 years or younger. They have not lived long enough to develop thyroid disease, unless some event has occurred, like hereditary weakness or an injury. However, they certainly have lived long enough to have mineral imbalances.

A Tissue Mineral Hair Analysis (TMHA) will identify if you have mineral imbalances and whether those mineral imbalances are inhibiting hormone transportation to the cells and/or affecting thyroid hormone production, or both. So far, I have yet to test any adult who does not have mineral imbalances.

In closing, the information in this article applies to the role of minerals in transporting substances from your organs and glands, whether that is an adrenal hormone, reproductive hormone, thyroid hormone, or insulin and glucose from the pancreas, as well as their role in transporting nutrients to the cells, such as protein.

Identifying the cause of your symptoms requires both a Clinical Nutrition Analysis of your Blood Chemistry Lab Reports and a Tissue Mineral Hair Analysis.

In upcoming articles, I will share information you may not be aware of regarding other hormone-related topics, like andropause, menstrual syndromes and menopause. Whether you are a man suffering from erectile dysfunction, swollen or enlarged prostate, or a woman with hot flashes, night sweats, menstrual irregularity, PMS, endometriosis, or any other hormone-related health challenge, you will want to read these articles.

