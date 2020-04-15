How can you NOT believe in miracles?

Belina Nassi Fruitman and her husband

BY BELINA NASSI FRUITMAN

The last 24 hours I have been contemplating how fragile life is. I have always been keenly aware of this, as random, unpredictable events occur every minute of every day. However, when this happens to you, several potent feelings arise.

The first feeling is shock. It takes time to process that, it could take a few hours to a few days. In my case, it took a few hours which led to the feeling (and thought) of miraculous.

Let’s back up a moment. Around the globe we are all living in the face of Covid-19. We have all learned the ways to protect our self from this gruesome virus, by now everyone is cognizant of what we can control. We can control how and when we wash our hands, whether to wear gloves, how to avoid nonessential businesses and how to socially distance. In the wake of this, our personal selfcare is paramount. This is exactly why we continue to exercise, eat well and get enough solid sleep. What we might have forgotten is what we can’t control.

As I type this I recall the sound of the impact – aluminum/carbon fiber bike against SUV – I see my husband after that impact, and I picture that cracked helmet, I am moved beyond belief. As I quickly unclipped from my bike and threw it to the ground, I ran to my husband who was in the middle of an intersection, I knew instantly that I almost lost my soul mate. I could not understand how he survived, yet was shaken into humble awareness that this was a close call!

If you have even seen the film, Sliding Doors, one knows that at any moment there can be a slight shift and life can radically go another way. The film illustrates this idea as Gwyneth Paltrow is running for the subway door. Half of the film shares her story from the perspective of making the door onto the subway. The other half of the film portrays her as if she did not make that subway. Yesterday, on the road in Greenwood Village, could have ended in tragedy if that driver would have hit my husband at a different angle or at a different speed or if any other variable had been different.

My husband and I believe that he, and I and our family, witnessed a miracle, or as he put it “a divine intervention.” After toasting with our kids over dinner last night and then going off to sleep, all I could do was thank God. If you believe in Karma, my husband is one of those men who really does make the world a better place. Our world would only be filled with goodness if more men and dads were like him. He needs to be here.

As the Big Book of AA says “let go and let God.” As human beings we need to feel in control. This gives us sanity and empowerment. Yet, let us all remember that some things are completely out of our control.