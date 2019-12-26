HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS 12-26-19

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Now – January 4. A family stage spectacular that celebrates Christmas and all the season’s holidays. Witness amazing aerial acts, breathtaking feats and showmanship accompanied by Broadway at its best, singing and dancing. Dazzling seasonal characters and costumes of ultimate imagination bring to life a magical dreamscape performed on the stage and in the air. Bubly Theater, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. Tickets and Packages on sale Now at GaylordRockiesChristmas.com or call 720-452-6900

Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker

November 30 – December 29. Returning for its 59th season, this beloved holiday favorite transports you on a whimsical trip to the sugar plum kingdom where magical dances come alive. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 950 13th Street. For tickets and information go to Tickets-Center.com or call 303-339-1630

Hudson Gardens Christmas Lighting Extravaganza

November 29 – December 31. Walk arm-in-arm with loved ones through this winter wonderland decorated with thousands of outdoor lights. Share your holiday wish list with Santa while you sip hot chocolate and watch Christmas trees dance to holiday music. The lights burn bright from 5:00 – 9:00 pm each night. For tickets and information call 303-797-8565

Blossoms Of Light

November 29 – January 3. The Denver Botanic Gardens’ annual holiday lights extravaganza offers visitors a twinkling winter wonderland with fresh and exciting new features including a 360-degree light experience. 5:00 – 9:00 pm nightly. 1007 York Street, Denver. For tickets and information call 720-865-3500

Paradise Baggage Briggs & Riley Holiday Sale

Now – December 31. Holiday hours starting December 1: Monday – Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Open most Sundays. 4442 S. Broadway, Denver. For information call 303-320-4646

Littleton Symphony New Year’s Eve Concert

December 31. This year’s concert, A Night In Vienna, continues the tradition of the great orchestras of Europe as inspired by the Vienna Philharmonic. Tenor Desmond O’Connell and percussionist Gabriel Costache will be featured. Enjoy the performance, then stay for the Champagne (sparkling cider) reception. 6:30 pm. Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S. Datura Street. For information and tickets call 303-601-7677