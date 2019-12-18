HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS 12-19-19

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Now – January 4. A family stage spectacular that celebrates Christmas and all the season’s holidays. Witness amazing aerial acts, breathtaking feats and showmanship accompanied by Broadway at its best, singing and dancing. Dazzling seasonal characters and costumes of ultimate imagination bring to life a magical dreamscape performed on the stage and in the air. Bubly Theater, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. Tickets and Packages on sale Now at GaylordRockiesChristmas.com or call 720-452-6900

Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker

November 30 – December 29. Returning for its 59th season, this beloved holiday favorite transports you on a whimsical trip to the sugar plum kingdom where magical dances come alive. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 950 13th Street. For tickets and information go to Tickets-Center.com or call 303-339-1630.

Optimist Club Christmas Tree Sale

Now through December 23. We will have trees, wreaths and garlands. This is our major fundraiser for the year benefitting more than 35 youth and community projects. 9:00 am – 9:00 pm every day and the Santa Haus will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Our tree lot is located in the Villa Monaco Shopping Center, 2223 S. Monaco Parkway (NW corner of Monaco & Iliff). For information email optimistclub_monacosouth@comcast.net

Park Meadows Santa/Pet Photo Nights

November 25 – December 23. A special chance for guests to have their photos taken with Santa and their furry friends. 5:00 – 8:00 pm every Monday throughout the holiday season. 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. For information call 303-792-2533

German Christkindl Holiday Market

November 29 – December 23. Come and enjoy delicious cuisine, festive German drinks, handmade jewelry, toys, clothing and gifts. Live entertainment is featured inside the festival tent every evening and dancing is encouraged! Admission is Free. Wednesday – Saturday 11:00 am – 9:00 pm, Sunday – Tuesday 11:00 – 7:00 pm. 1515 Arapahoe Street (16th St. Mall across from the Clock Tower). For information call 303-837-1146

Hudson Gardens Christmas Lighting Extravaganza

November 29 – December 31. Walk arm-in-arm with loved ones through this winter wonderland decorated with thousands of outdoor lights. Share your holiday wish list with Santa while you sip hot chocolate and watch Christmas trees dance to holiday music. The lights burn bright from 5:00 – 9:00 pm each night. For tickets and information call 303-797-8565

Blossoms Of Light

November 29 – January 3. The Denver Botanic Gardens’ annual holiday lights extravaganza offers visitors a twinkling winter wonderland with fresh and exciting new features including a 360-degree light experience. 5:00 – 9:00 pm nightly. 1007 York Street, Denver. For tickets and information call 720-865-3500

Su Teatro’s Christmas En Colorado

December 5 – 22. A Christmas story written by renowned singer/composer Tish Hinojosa. Funny and profound, it is a family centered musical feast with enough sarcasm and wit to stimulate great Christmas dinner discussions. Tickets $20, Students & Seniors $17. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 7:30 pm. Sunday December 8 and 22 at 2:00 pm. Su Teatro Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive. For tickets and information call 303-296-0219

Paradise Baggage Briggs & Riley Holiday Sale

Now – December 31. Holiday hours starting December 1: Monday – Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Open most Sundays. 4442 S. Broadway, Denver. For information call 303-320-4646

Celebrate The Season At Highline Community Church

December 22. Join us for our Sunday Service at 10:30 am and for our Christmas Eve Service at 6:00 pm. 6160 S. Wabash Way, Greenwood Village. For information call 303-730-1874

A Classical Holiday With The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra And Chorus

December 23. Spend a beautiful evening celebrating the Christmas season with joyous instrumental music in the first half of the performance, then spend the second half with the Chorus whose holiday offerings will include familiar carols and selections from Handel’s Messiah, including the Hallelujah Chorus. 7:30 pm. The Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street. For tickets and information call 720-509-1000

Christmas Eve at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church

December 24. Family Services 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Bring the whole family to our kid-friendly services. Your little ones will delight in the Christmas drama, caroling and especially the live animals. Our traditional services will be at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm complete with caroling, a candle lighting and an inspiring Christmas message. 10150 E. Belleview Ave., Englewood. For information call 303-779-9909