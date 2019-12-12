Holiday Happenings 12-12-19

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Now – January 4. A family stage spectacular that celebrates Christmas and all the season’s holidays. Witness amazing aerial acts, breathtaking feats and showmanship accompanied by Broadway at its best, singing and dancing. Dazzling seasonal characters and costumes of ultimate imagination bring to life a magical dreamscape performed on the stage and in the air. Bubly Theater, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. Tickets and Packages on sale Now at GaylordRockiesChristmas.com or call 720-452-6900

Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker

November 30 – December 29. Returning for its 59th season, this beloved holiday favorite transports you on a whimsical trip to the sugar plum kingdom where magical dances come alive. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 950 13th Street. For tickets and information go to Tickets-Center.com or call 303-339-1630

Park Meadows Santa/Pet Photo Nights

November 25 – December 23. A special chance for guests to have their photos taken with Santa and their furry friends. 5:00 – 8:00 pm every Monday throughout the holiday season. 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. For information call 303-792-2533

German Christkindl Holiday Market

November 29 – December 23. Come and enjoy delicious cuisine, festive German drinks, handmade jewelry, toys, clothing and gifts. Live entertainment is featured inside the festival tent every evening and dancing is encouraged! Admission is Free. Wednesday – Saturday 11:00 am – 9:00 pm, Sunday – Tuesday 11:00 – 7:00 pm. 1515 Arapahoe Street (16th St. Mall across from the Clock Tower). For information call 303-837-1146

Hudson Gardens Christmas Lighting Extravaganza

November 29 – December 31. Walk arm-in-arm with loved ones through this winter wonderland decorated with thousands of outdoor lights. Share your holiday wish list with Santa while you sip hot chocolate and watch Christmas trees dance to holiday music. The lights burn bright from 5:00 – 9:00 pm each night. For tickets and information call 303-797-8565

Blossoms Of Light

November 29 – January 3. The Denver Botanic Gardens’ annual holiday lights extravaganza offers visitors a twinkling winter wonderland with fresh and exciting new features including a 360-degree light experience. 5:00 – 9:00 pm nightly. 1007 York Street, Denver. For tickets and information call 720-865-3500

Santa’s Village At Chatfield Farms

November 29 – December 15. Experience the magic of the holidays. Enjoy colorful light displays and hands on activities that feature the North Pole and Santa’s workshop. Meet Mrs. Claus, Santa and his live reindeer. Play in the giant snow globe. 4:30 – 8:30 pm. Friday – Sunday. 8500 W. Deep Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. For tickets and information call 720-865-3500

Su Teatro’s Christmas En Colorado

December 5 – 22. A Christmas story written by renowned singer/composer Tish Hinojosa. Funny and profound, it is a family centered musical feast with enough sarcasm and wit to stimulate great Christmas dinner discussions. Tickets $20, Students & Seniors $17. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 7:30 pm. Sunday December 8 and 22 at 2:00 pm. Su Teatro Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive. For tickets and information call 303-296-0219

Paradise Baggage Briggs & Riley Holiday Sale

Now – December 31. Holiday hours starting December 1: Monday – Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Open most Sundays. 4442 S. Broadway, Denver. For information call 303-320-4646

Denver Santa Claus Shop

December 13. Coffee & Cookies, Mingling & Merriment. Share the Joy of the Season as the Shop expects to provide toys to 13,000 children this year. 9:00 – 10:00 am. Santa arrives by Fire Truck at 9:15 am. 2150 S. Monaco Parkway at Evans (former Kmart). For information or to donate toys go to denversantaclausshop.org or call 720-840-1530

Arapahoe Philharmonic Holiday Movie Night

December 13. This performance will feature Silvestri’s The Polar Express, Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas, Shugar’s Hanukah Overture and Brubaker’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. 7:30 pm. Denver First Church of the Nazarene, 3800 E. Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village. For information go to Arapahoe-phil.org or call 303-781-1892

Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church Christmas Concerts

December 13, 14, 15. Music Director Evan Mazunik will conduct the Sanctuary Choir of over 100 voices with a full orchestra as they present Winter Alleluia, a signature event in the musical celebrations of the Christmas season. Friday & Saturday 7:00 pm, Sunday 3:00 pm. 10150 Belleview Avenue, Englewood. For tickets and information go to cherrycreekpres.org or call 303-779-9909

Christmas With The Grace Choir

December 15. The Choir and GraceNote Bells will present their annual Christmas music program, a multi-media event that will include traditional carols and contemporary arrangements. 10:30 am. Grace Presbyterian Church, 9720 US Hwy 85 N, Highlands Ranch. For information call 303-798-8485

Living Nativity Scene

December 15. A live retelling of the Christmas story followed by hot chocolate, live Christmas music and free pictures with Santa. Please bring canned goods for Santa to deliver to MetroCaring. 6:30 pm. Wellshire Presbyterian Church (West parking lot), 2999 S. Colorado Blvd. For information call 303-758-2233

A Classical Holiday With The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra And Chorus

December 23. Spend a beautiful evening celebrating the Christmas season with joyous instrumental music in the first half of the performance, then spend the second half with the Chorus whose holiday offerings will include familiar carols and selections from Handel’s Messiah, including the Hallelujah Chorus. 7:30 pm. The Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street. For tickets and information call 720-509-1000