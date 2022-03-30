Hilltop Reserve elevates senior living for Denver’s most active senior population 

With direct access to outdoor activities, shopping, dining, entertainment and more

Focused on its strong Colorado roots and continued commitment to delivering the highest quality and range of senior living options, Ascent Living Communities (ALC) is set to open its newest, full-service senior living community, Hilltop Reserve.

Located at the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and Holly St. (525 S. Holly Street), Hilltop Reserve offers 124 Independent Living residences, 56 Assisted Living suites, and 25 Memory Care suites in a comprehensive 320,000-square-foot community. With its central Denver location, the community has already received strong and growing interest from Coloradans looking to continue their full Colorado lifestyle in a state-of-the-art community with easy access to some of the region’s best public and private golf courses, shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

As we hit the official start of spring, Coloradans of all ages and lifestyles are eager to get back to their warm weather activities. Hilltop Reserve delivers the full scope of urban amenities, refined architecture characteristic of the Hilltop neighborhood, and a focus on luxury, location and lifestyle. Designed to bring the Colorado outdoors into everyday life, the community delivers amenities typically associated with luxury living including a two-tiered courtyard with water feature, fire pits and seating, majestic Colorado views, as well as a range of dining options and top-tier culinary selections. In addition, Hilltop Reserve offers resort-style wellness options, including a gym, aquatics center and yoga studio with diverse life enrichment programming that cuts across educational, cultural, social and recreational activities and events.

In addition to delivering Colorado luxury and lifestyle, the ownership, construction and design teams made a substantial commitment to integrate state-of-the-art features into the construction of Hilltop Reserve. The community will offer the latest fully-integrated, eco-friendly, health and safety features including:

State-of-the-art bi-polar ionization air purification systems proven to be 99.4% effective at eliminating indoor airborne pathogens such as COVID-19* integrated into the HVAC systems;

A rooftop array of photovoltaic solar panels to help power Hilltop Reserve that generates enough electricity for 60 single-family homes annually;

Automatically operated common area doors throughout the community;

Solid surface antimicrobial counters in all common areas and residences;

Touchless fixtures in all public restrooms and locker room facilities;

State-of-the-art emergency response system in all residences and key common areas; and

24-hour monitored security and safety protocols.

Hilltop Reserve represents the third Denver-area senior-living community developed and operated by Colorado owners Tom and Susie Finley (Carillon at Belleview Station and Village at Belmar) who have assembled a comprehensive team of experienced and highly respected healthcare and life enrichment professionals, as well as a highly-rated culinary staff to operate their newest community.

For more information, visit: https://hilltopreserve.com/ or call, 303-792-8200 to schedule a personal tour of this amazing new community in the heart of Denver.