High Line Canal Conservancy announces Chief Operating Officer

Tracy Young will bring her experience in community planning, natural resource protection and community engagement

The High Line Canal Conservancy announced Tracy Young has been named Chief Operating Officer, effective March 21, 2022. Tracy is a proven professional and talented manager with leadership in local and regional community planning, natural resource protection and inclusive community engagement. She will support the nonprofit’s expanding role to improve and protect the 71-mile High Line Canal.

Tracy joined the Conservancy as a Founding Board member in 2014. She served as a member of the Executive Committee and was Board Secretary in 2020 and 2021. Tracy has experience as a landscape architect and planner working to improve the quality of life for people in diverse communities. For the last 16 years of her 30-year career, she has served as the Planning, Design and Construction Manager for Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space. In this role, Tracy guided a staff of professional landscape architects, planners, GIS specialists, project managers and construction inspectors, who together have brought hundreds of acres of parks and open space lands to the city.

“Tracy embodies everything anyone could ever ask for in a public servant and leader. She exhibits incredible vision, judgment and strategic thinking. She has always remained committed to making the community that she lives and works in a better place,” says Josh Tenneson, Great Outdoors Colorado Deputy Director and High Line Canal Conservancy Board Secretary.

As High Line Canal Conservancy COO, Tracy will help guide implementation of the community-driven Plan for the High Line Canal and strategic planning to advance the Canal’s transition. In addition, Tracy will oversee all internal operations to further the Conservancy’s mission and impact.

“As the Conservancy grows in its leadership role with the Canal Collaborative, a regional partnership with local agencies and governments, Denver Water and philanthropic partners committed to protecting and enhancing the Canal, we are thrilled to have Tracy’s expertise. Her management background and passion will elevate our team’s ability to support the planning, design and construction of millions of dollars of improvements ensuring the Canal is enhanced as a vital 71 mile regional greenway connecting millions of people to natural open space, “ says Harriet Crittenden LaMair, High Line Canal Conservancy Executive Director.