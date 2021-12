Roxanne O’Neill O’Rourke – Art does paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylic, batik and mixed media. She loves to paint Santa’s and has over 100 in her personal collection. ROXIEO3@comcast.net.

A Holiday Craft Show was held at the Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse on Sat., Nov. 13. Local artists spend endless hours preparing for this yearly show that is well supported by the residents.

Douglas Rudig, Ph.D., teaches art classes at Heritage Eagle Bend. He also has a Families World Outreach Foundation and has taught art in Tanzania.He was an art supervisor and teacher as well as a Principal and then Superintendent of Schools in three districts for 15 years.



Katie and Dave West, recent residents of HEB along with their daughter Jessica Campbell displayed plush, wood signs and art from resin. Their home is highly decorated with each changing holiday.



Liz German, owner/designer of Sassy Somethings and Veteran owned and operated presented some of her handmade wreaths & floral decor. Sassysomethings14@gmail.com

After the holiday mart the club hurriedly decorated for the holiday season.