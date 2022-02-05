Help a child reach their full potential! 

Submitted by Pamela Polke, Regional Manager for the Denver Metro Area

Are you looking to make a difference in a child’s life? Join the Children’s Literacy Center in providing free individualized tutoring to children reading below grade level. Strong reading skills are critical for children to excel in school and reach their full potential in life. The Children’s Literacy Center (CLC) is dedicated to helping children across Colorado “build a life of success through a foundation of literacy…ONE child at a time.”

Volunteers work with one child, two hours a week using CLC’s Peak Reader® curriculum to target each child’s specific reading needs. If you can volunteer twice a week and commit to a 12-week tutoring session, contact Children’s Literacy Center and start on the journey to changing a child’s life! All volunteers are trained to use the curriculum – no experience or background in education is required, and a dedicated site coordinator is available to assist during all tutoring sessions.

CLC’s spring session runs from February to May 2022. Tutoring locations are in Aurora, Centennial, and Denver.

For more information on getting involved, visit childrensliteracycenter.org or call (719) 471-8672.