HEATHER GARDENS REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING

Submitted by Vickie Hoffman

Vice President Heather Gardens Republican Club

Heather Gardens Republican Club President, Janet Yoder, kicked off the Club’s monthly meeting with the words “God is not done with America as well as Colorado, yet…” before introducing Andy Peth, trainer and local political consultant, as the emcee for a panel discussion with state and Arapahoe county GOP representatives. The panel consisted of Colorado State GOP Chairman Kristi Burton Brown, GOP State Vice-chairman Priscilla Rahn, and Arapahoe County GOP Vice president Anne Rowland and County GOP Secretary Schume Navarro.

The focus of the discussion was where the Republican leadership will take our state and county, with the first question setting the tone. A lively and informational time followed as Andy began the discussion by acknowledging the discontent with the Republican Party after the 2020 elections. He asked them what they saw as the problems they would strive to overcome.

Ms. Burton-Brown acknowledged she was aware of the discontent and noted that the Republican party needs to rebrand itself. She announced that on August 9 she would be releasing a Republican Contract with Colorado – a commitment to Colorado by the Republican Party clearly outlining their NEW messaging.

There are numerous challenges: Republicans feeling outnumbered, discouraged, cancelled and shut down. Voter integrity is in question due to a serious need to purge deceased and non-resident names from the voter rolls, however, the present Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, is taking action to keep this from occurring.

Republicans are encouraged to speak out with courage, and volunteer to serve as precinct leaders, poll watchers, election judges, make calls, walk neighborhoods and make monetary contributions however small, to help candidates they support. They pledged to do a better job of supporting candidates so that we can turn the tide of progressive-ism back to conservative values, smaller government, better education and economic growth.

They also shared that the Arapahoe County Republican website at arapahoerepublicians.org is getting overhauled with some new additions that make it easier to find ways to get plugged in and involved in the community, such as with community Meet Ups and networking.

By the end of the presentation which included questions from the floor, one could feel the spirit of unity, commitment, enthusiasm and HOPE from those in attendance who filled nearly every available seat in the expanded meeting room.