GV to hold public safety open house

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

On Tuesday, September 14 the City of Greenwood Village will hold a public safety open house at its City Hall located in 6060 S. Quebec St. The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

GV police officers will be on hand for this fun event. Members of the Emergency Response Team, K–9 handlers, detectives, crime scene technicians, and other first responders will be there to talk about what they do. The public is invited to find out how they do their jobs and get important tips for maintaining a safe and secure environment.

Visitors will be able to tour police vehicles and see all the interesting tools and equipment used by law enforcement. There will be games, activities, and giveaways, along with food for purchase.

You don’t need to RSVP. Just come and bring your family for a fun and informative experience.

fmiklin.villager@gmail.com