GV police issued arrest warrant for auto theft – suspect arrested in Aurora

In March 2022, the Greenwood Village Police Department investigated several vehicle trespasses and an auto theft in Greenwood Village’s Coral Place neighborhood. One of the suspects was seen on surveillance cameras wearing a uniquely bright hoodie type jacket.

The suspects later eluded GVPD officers in the stolen vehicle, damaging several other cars on Interstate 25 as they fled.

On April 12, 2022, a GVPD arrest warrant was issued through the Arapahoe County combined courts for twenty-six-year-old Timothy Raider Mundell, charging him with multiple crimes stemming from this investigation.

Mundell was arrested in Aurora without incident on April 14, 2022, after a cooperative fugitive apprehension operation between GVPD detectives and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force. Mundell was jailed in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on the Greenwood Village arrest warrant and numerous other arrest warrants for similar crimes in the metro-Denver area.