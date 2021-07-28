GV offers its parking lots for safe private sales

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

Although many people have items they wish to buy or sell to private parties, we have all heard horror stories of sales transactions between strangers going terribly wrong, resulting in the item to be sold getting stolen or one of the parties to the transaction getting hurt or worse.

In a generous offer to the public, Greenwood Village Mayor George Lantz announced in the city’s July 2021 newsletter that GV “would like to offer the City Hall parking lots (at 6060 S. Quebec Street) as a safe place for buyer-seller transactions and custody exchanges instead of using your private residence. This location will increase safety for residents buying and selling goods through websites like Craigslist and Facebook’s Marketplace. Please know our parking lots are designated places for you to complete these transactions, without the fear of being a victim of a crime. For more information, please call the Police Department at 303-773-2525.”

It is an open secret that these parking lots are monitored 24/7 with cameras, which is the main reason that they are safer than other public places to complete sales transactions.

Although the notice was sent to Greenwood Village residents, the mayor’s statement did not state that a person must live in GV to make use of this generous service designed to assist individuals and promote public safety.

fmiklin.villager@gmail.com