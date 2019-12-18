Granting a Wish with a Mile High Champagne toast!

From the Colorado Ballet are Eliza, Ellen, Sarah and Jordan. Photos by Stefan Krusze

BY STEFAN KRUSZE

The 32nd Annual Brown Palace Hotel and Spa Champagne Cascade welcomes the winter holiday season with brightness and sparkles. As a notable Colorado tradition the Champagne Cascade begins with the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa opening it’s doors and hearts by giving to charitable causes and the community. This year the Make A Wish Foundation was the recipient of the Brown Palace Hotel’s open heart and generosity. The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa presented a check for $10,000 to the Make A Wish Foundation along with presenting a LEGO set to it’s young Ambassador Edward, who also had the honor of turning on the Denver Debutante Ball Grand Chandelier. Making their annual appearance to saber open the Moet Chandon champagne the father son duo of Dennis and Mat Dinsmore, whom have been opening the champagne bottles using sabers in the same fashion that dates back to Napoleonic times. On hand to top off the cascade an NHL legend, Joe Sakic who poured the Brown Palace’s best marking the start of the holiday season.

A grand view of the Brown Palace Hotel’s atrium.

This year Mat Dinsmore was sobering the bottles of Moet Chandon while his father Dennis Dinsmore only assisted in handing off the bottles due to an injured rotator cuff.

Receiving the $10,000 check for the Make A Wish Foundation are Jennifer Getsch with NHL Legend Joe Sakic and Make A Wish Foundation Founder Joan Mazak being presented by Brown Palace Hotel and Spa GM Tim Wolfe.