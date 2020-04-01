Governor Polis explains the science behind staying home

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

Gov. Jared Polis

In a news conference on March 27 that sounded like a college class in science and statistics, Governor Jared Polis used results gained from data modeling to emphasize the importance of compliance with the basic instruction of his executive order to stay at home as much as possible.

The number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus pandemic in Colorado as of March 28 was 2,061, although the governor emphasized that the real number of cases is several times higher, given the number of infected Coloradans who haven’t been tested and/or haven’t yet showed symptoms. Pandemic is used to describe a disease that is seen worldwide and affects large numbers of people. The World Health Organization began using that term for COVID-19 (meaning a Coronavirus that first appeared in 2019) on March 11 when it had spread across six continents and more than 100 countries.

Polis emphasized how the actions that the state has taken reduce the number of other people to whom the virus is spread by each infected person in Colorado. Based on epidemiological data, every infected person in our state, if we lived normal connected lives, could be expected to infect three to four more people. The extrapolation of those numbers would be catastrophic. That is why schools are closed, restaurants and bars are closed, stores are closed, offices are closed, work force reductions are in place for critical businesses, and people who come in contact with others in any setting are strongly encouraged to stay at least six feet apart, the distance that droplets from a cough or sneeze can travel. It is through these actions that the number of people that an infected person can spread the virus to is reduced. By the numbers, eliminating gatherings in schools, restaurants, bars, and other public venues reduces the spread by 40 to 60 percent. Staying at home reduces it by 80 percent.

The other information Governor Polis shared was about how serious cases of COVID-19 show up in our health care system, which also explains the quarantine time of 14 days for a person who knows or suspects they have been in contact with someone who is infected. The average lag factor from exposure to symptoms is four to five days, although some people have minor or no symptoms. The majority of those infected get better without medical treatment, but for those who get seriously ill, the lag time from the spread of the infection to arrival at a hospital emergency department is 12 to 15 days. For the sickest, the lag time from the onset of symptoms to intensive care unit (ICU) admission is 10 to 12 days. Thus, for that group the lag time from exposure to ICU admission is 14 to 17 days, followed by an average length of stay in the ICU of seven to eight days, a total of 21 to 25 days.

Focusing on resources, the governor said that our state currently has 1,849 ICU beds. Estimates are that half will be available for COVID-19 patients under the current statewide policy of deferring elective procedures and stepping down to lower level wherever possible. The other half are expected to be needed by patients who fall victim to heart attack, stroke, emergency appendicitis, etc. The goal, according to Polis, is to add 1,000 additional ICU beds by May and 5,000 additional ICU beds this summer. On the number of ventilators, the governor said we have 900 and we need 7,000. His goal “is to marshal the resources we need to prepare for the worse care scenario and hope we can prevent it.”

Polis delivered the news that, “The virus will not be gone from our state in weeks.” He described success this way: “It’s that our hospitals have the ability to treat the sick and save lives. It means that we have planned for surge possibilities and have the equipment and staff we need to be able to return to work, to productivity, and to normal functioning.”

Ultimately, he said, “The key to success is the South Korea model, widespread testing. South Korea has a largely functioning economy at this point,” noting that Colorado has one of the highest testing rates of any state. The turnaround time for test results needs to be shortened, all agree.

On the current executive order he issued which remains in effect through April 11 unless rescinded or modified, Polis said,” these aren’t Republican or Democratic decisions. People need to stay at home unless they absolutely need to go out.” He noted the positive impact to our state of just one facet of the recently passed $2.2 trillion economic aid bill in Washington, saying “The federal government is helping with the $1,200 payments (for all adults who earn under $99,000) and $500 per dependent child. It is a very important step to prevent a longer-term disruption to our economy and our way of life. We’re grateful that the federal government came together.” He expressed appreciation to President Trump, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner for getting the aid bill passed quickly.

Fmiklin.villager@gmail.com