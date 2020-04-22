Gardner Applauds $2 Million Grant to Support Mental Health Needs in Colorado

Sen. Cory Gardner

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner applauded the announcement that the Colorado State Department of Human Services will receive a total of $2 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to SAMHSA, this funding will support mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

“During this period of isolation and uncertainty for so many, the mental health support services facilitated by SAMHSA are critical,” said Senator Gardner. “I’m pleased to see this important funding delivered to Colorado. We must keep fighting to provide mental health support to Coloradans in need, particularly in this time of crisis, which is why I am also fighting to establish 9-8-8 as the national suicide prevention hotline.”

This funding was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020.

Senator Gardner is leading the push in the Senate to establish 9-8-8 as the national suicide prevention hotline.