Gardner announces nearly $32M to address homelessness in Colorado

Sen. Cory Gardner

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) announced Colorado is receiving $31.8 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and HUD is designating a fourth Continuum of Care (CoC) in Colorado for Larimer and Weld counties.

“Today I’m excited to announce that Colorado is receiving nearly $32 million in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Continuum of Care Program, and I’m thrilled that HUD is establishing a fourth Continuum of Care, which will help us address the specific needs for Weld and Larimer counties,” said Senator Gardner. “Last July, I was honored to host Secretary Carson in Aurora to discuss Colorado’s affordable housing needs. I commend him for listening to us in Colorado, for hearing our unique needs, and for his willingness to help. This roughly $32 million in funding will go a long way to help the homeless population in our state, and I look forward to continuing our work together to address Colorado’s housing challenges and make it more affordable for everyone to call Colorado home.”

“United Way of Weld County is thrilled that HUD is formally recognizing Larimer and Weld counties as a fourth Continuum of Care in the state of Colorado,” said Jeannine Truswell, President and CEO at United Way of Weld County. “We are grateful for the support of Senator Gardner and his team, whose efforts made this possible. This fourth Continuum of Care will allow us to better serve the specific needs of our communities in Larimer and Weld counties.”

“The CoC will help to provide increased permanent housing resources to those most vulnerable across Larimer and Weld counties,” said Melanie Woolman, Director of Community Impact at United Way of Weld County. “All agencies involved in the CoC, and their clients will greatly benefit. This would not have happened without the support of Senator Gardner and the many nonprofit partners that have worked to achieve this accomplishment over the last several years.

According to the Northern Colorado Continuum of Care, a Continuum of Care (CoC) is a local or regional planning body that is responsible for coordinating the funding and delivery of housing and services for people experiencing homelessness in its service area. CoCs maintain the local Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) database, which is used to collect and report data on the characteristics of people experiencing homelessness and their service use patterns. Individual CoCs receive funding through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, which is designed to promote a community-wide response to ending homelessness.

There are more than 400 CoCs in the United States, and now four CoCs designated by HUD in Colorado:

Pikes Peak CoC, which covers all of Colorado Springs and El Paso County, Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI), which covers the seven-county metropolitan area surrounding Denver (including Boulder County), Northern Colorado Continuum of Care, which covers Larimer and Weld Counties, and, Balance of State (BoS) CoC, which covers the remaining 54 counties outside of the three other CoCs.