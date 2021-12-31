Gail Lindley, owner of Denver Bookbinding Co dies

Denver Bookbinding Co. owner was the consummate small-business owner

Denver Bookbinding, Co. Founded in 1929, is the oldest family-owned bookbindery in the country.

Tony Gagliardi, NFIB Colorado state director on the passing of Gail Lindley, “Gail Lindley’s passing has devastated us, not only because she was the embodiment of all the best qualities that make up a consummate small-business owner, but also because of her commitment to fostering a viable small-business environment in Colorado.

“The entire small-business-owning community in Colorado has benefited from her testimony before the Legislature and her support of fellow small-business owners. She was always willing to give her time to someone. It never mattered who you were, or what you were, she always listed. When she disagreed, it was with respect and tactfulness.”