Forward momentum for Quincy Farm!

Cherry Hills Land Preserve Proposal for a Partnership Strongly Considered by City Council.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, City Council convened with the intention to study the issues and options revolving the current state and future of Quincy Farm. This has been a heated topic of conversation in our community these past few months; with the fear of losing ownership of Quincy Farm it has revitalized interest from residents and prompted CHLP to propose partnership with City Council in an effort and desire to take steps forward to handle and manage that significant gift to the townspeople. The meeting started out with a concentrated study session where the manager and then Director of Public works Jay Goldie presented data, costs, and it’s suggestions on three scenarios for each of the major areas that require funding to orchestrate a successful campus for residents to enjoy. These capital costs are narrowed down to three categories: the buildings on site, the actual land/site, and maintenance of the entire property.

Director of Public Works, Jay Goldie proposed three scenarios for each of these line items with a low, medium, and high budgets for tasks performed. It is a little more complicated than people may realize, but let’s start with this: There are nine structures on the farm of which two are required to remain standing indefinitely, (the west side of the Hopkins house, and the big barn on the east side). Seven structures are permitted to be torn down if desired, thus lessening the overhead demands of the property, however five of the nine properties contribute to retaining historical registration designation. Having historical designation could help acquire grants for restoration of the structures. Using historical designation monies, it was pointed out by a council member, could also take some control of the property from the owners eg, residents/council.

Scenarios on Buildings restoration or demolition: Low -$1,645,000 to remove all buildings except the operating pump house, the barn and the west Hopkins house to repair exterior work only (no historic designation). Medium -$ 2,878,000 building stabilization plan which included demolition of non-historical structures but retention of Hopkins House, Barn and exterior restoration of historic structures (retains historic designation) and High – $5,151,000 involved exterior and interior restoration and retention of all nine structures(retain historic designation). With scenario High, it was suggested that the work done would create a situation that would make it safe to expose programming to the community.

Scenarios on Site development or revitalizing: Low: Minimal improvements but restore land, irrigation and planting where buildings were removed at $316,000, Medium: Modest improvement by development/conversion of a Nature Center in place of the garage combined with everything from the “Low” category at $836,000 and High: with multiple improvements to include dredging the shallow pond (cannot be aerated because it is too shallow), creation of a boardwalk for nature viewing, interpretive signage, more gardens, numerous sitting areas, two shaded outdoor classrooms for $1,248,000 which includes everything envisioned currently for the property.

Scenarios for Maintenance:The Low option being estimated at $49,000/year for basic service, mowing, weeds, and pond care by city staff. Medium estimated at $75,250/year for contracting out weed maintenance, increasing tree care, and increasing pond maintenance care and High estimated at $87,125/year for significant increase in tree care, improvements to the landscaping around the property and contracting out weed maintenance.

The Cherry Hills Land Preserve then presented to the City Council how they envision their involvement assisting the town given their status as a non-profit. Janney Carpenter, President of CHLP started out by graciously thanking the council for taking so seriously the needs to be proactive in stepping forward to take action on this asset owned by, as noted a few times by council members, the people of CHV. She acknowledged that it has been put off for too long and the desire of CHLP is to find the path to have Kat Anderson’s vision come to fruition; to do what is best for the community and preserve the 26% open space that is currently not utilized by the community. She brought around her point that it is a little hard for people to connect with the farm when it has been closed up for so long. They, as an organization are ready to put a plan in place, garner support and enthusiasm from the residents, and grow slowly with the desires of the community at heart.

Janney reminded the council that the mission of CHLP is to inspire conservation through education and preserve open space, but I took notice that what they were proposing was much more than that. CHLP is suggesting a triage type of plan to help garner financial support from the community, invest in the farm over time while exposing the property to residents, hire a grant writer, do fund-raising, and legally accept donations for the good of Quincy Farm restorations in partnership with the City of CHV.

Since CHLP is not an owner, but an impassioned nonprofit, they are not currently in position to accept actual donations for a specific purpose on the farm without a partnership relationship with the City of CHV.

CHLP noted that there are residents that have made conditional pledges to CHLP for Quincy Farms without knowing the overall vision for it. Should Council move forward with a partnership between them, it was noted that the farm may qualify for more options for grant money using their 501c3 status as well. Judith Judd, board member of CHLP spoke as well informing that CHLP has enough funds to get started themselves and what they request of the City Council is to 1.) authorize CHLP to work with CO open lands on interpreting and understanding the scope of the land easement, 2.) to delegate to CHLP the responsibility of raising community awareness, 3.) to give the go ahead to open the farm like campus next spring 2022, and 4.) to authorize them to hire a grant writer that will work for both CHLP and the City to help acquire more funding. They further proposed they are in support of a caretaker on the property and would like to renovate the East side farmhouse for that purpose.

City Council members made a point of thanking the CHLP for their proposal. They all agree that it is time to get moving with this property and they are motivated to follow the wishes of the CHV residents. Both parties spent some time talking about how collaboration would work between them. It was noted by council member Katy Brown that CHV residents consistently approve votes for funding Parks and Rec, and actually earmarked taxes for open space and public parks. She noted that this experience has opened opportunity to ask residents to what degree they will tolerate funds to this cause and would be interested to see the involvement from citizens with time. It was further pointed out that despite currently running lean for this project, tax monies have been approved by voters so by 2042 CHV will have $16,000,000 in the Parks Fund which sends a message that Quincy Farm is a priority to the CHV citizens now.

It was suggested by Mayor Stewart that an MOU agreement could be developed between them for a non-legally binding partnership. An MOU is a Memorandum of Understanding which is an agreement to agree and the contracts between parties will come later as needed and appropriate, but for now, it is a commitment to work together. Upon talking with Mayor Russell he was encouraged by the council’s enthusiasm for the MOU, and was one of the many reasons he was originally motivated to get involved as mayor. Representative Katy Brown stated that they always envisioned a partner with programming and she feels CHLP is an obvious partner with this project. Mayor Russell Steward stated that they all have the desires to be good stewards of this land and see the benefits of partnering with CHLP. Another council member stated that they have details to work out but agree it is time to roll up sleeves and get working. In various ways it was addressed that the city doesn’t currently have enough money allotted for this and they have concerns over where they will get the money needed presently to get the property up to speed.

In addition to Council and CHLP deliberations, there were numerous residents that came to voice their support and opinions revolving the proposal from CHVP and the previous proposal from Natalie Anderson. The past proposal from Natalie Anderson was not modified and resubmitted for the council to review it despite being open to reviewing any proposal put forth. Two residents voiced their presence that the future of Quincy Farm be put out for a vote to either partner between CHLP and CHV or Natalie Anderson who would privately fund the restoration but retain ownership, her bid being 7.5 million. They voiced interest in having council approach the family about resubmitting. Council members pointed out that they did not disregard the Anderson proposal and is not in a position to transfer a title to another person as was requested in that proposal, and it was noted by council that it was a gift to the city, which means it is a gift to the residents. Another resident, Laura Christman, pledged $100,000 over the next 2 years to help restore the east side to get the farm up and running if the city was to partner with CHLP. Earl Hoellen voiced his concerns about where the budget would come from for this project pointing out that any appointed funds passed previously would not actually be available to spend on Parks and Rec until 2042 and that none of the forecasts to pay off debts in our community involved Quincy Farm spending, thus private donations, grants, and creativity would need to be utilized. Generally speaking the residents who participated seemed to endorse land ownership by the City but seek progress, timelines, partnership and proactive communication so they know what is needed and what to expect.

The council wrapped up their meeting discussing the legalities behind and MOU, which is a starting point or pathway to form a longer term relationship with CHLP should the relationship go positively. More would need to be done to draft an official legal relationship between CHLP and the City to work together for Quincy Farm, followed by increased communication to residents, following suggestions of the CHLP by funding more modestly with current staff proposals, reintroducing the farm to residents, acquire/find funding which would lead to more ambitious goals, outline priorities, having the CHLP a part of those meetings to define priorities and then testing those priorities against the budget available. All the council members were in agreement that the relationship between CHLP and the City appeared to be worth grabbing hold of. City Manager Chris Cramer discussed city planning, prioritizing, insurance and the need for contracts between the organizations. Council members also stated that they want to not be held up by all-inclusive contracts, lengthy delays with legalities, and felt desires to have a detailed MOU and agreement for the next one to three years to get going should suffice for now.

I would like to add as someone who has experienced being a long term member of this wonderful town, and who was present at Quincy Farm the moment Cat Anderson gifted her property to us, it is really wonderful to see the commitment and passion of the CHLP, and the dedication from this city council to find ways to achieve success on the desires of residents prior to 2042. It is refreshing to see them both taking expeditious and thoughtful steps toward forming a partnership for our open space. I would personally love to help pull those weeds, so I expect an invitation!

