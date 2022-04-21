Fort Logan – Final Roll Call April 14

“Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another”

On Thursday, April 14 the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071 held a Final Roll Call and Honors Committal Program at Fort Logan National Cemetery. The beautiful and deeply moving ceremony recognized seven men who had served in the military services of our country. Their cremains had been abandoned and never claimed by family members or friends. The ceremony gave final closure to these men as they were interred at Fort Logan.

The men honored were:

PFC Harvey Thomas Taylor, US Army – World War II

CPL Allen Stephan Bralley, US Army – Korean War

2 nd Lt. Charles Franklin Lowell, US Army – Korean War

Lt. Charles Franklin Lowell, US Army – Korean War AA Jerry Burton Blodgett, US Navy – Vietnam War

PVT William Dobraninch, US Marines – Peacetime

SPEC 4 John Larry Schulte, US Army – Unknown service

SPEC 4 Anthony Troutner, US Army – Unknown service

The Honor Guard of the VVA received from the hearse the wooden box containing each man’s remains, together with a folded American flag. The remains were then taken inside the shelter with all guests standing at attention and rendering salutes to the heroes.

The guests were welcomed by Stan Paprocki, the VVA President and then Cliff Fejfar shared an invocation and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Col. Bill Bleau spoke briefly of the challenges faced by returning veterans, particularly those who have seen the horrors of combat duty. The final roll call for each of the men was conducted by VVA members Jeff Fossum and Ted Hildebrand, followed by Taps performed by Ms. Robin Braun. The ceremony closed with a benediction by VVA Chaplain Randy Ziemer.

The commemoration was made possible through the efforts of Fort Logan National Cemetery, Aspen Mortuary, Colorado Woodworkers’ Guild, Colorado Patriot Guard Riders and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071.