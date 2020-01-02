FOR THE LOVE OF RELATIONSHIPS – Replacing “Fine”

Especially during this time of year, the response to the question, “How are you?” is, “Busy.” When and why is this happening? We have more devices to be efficient. Certainly, we are not spending hours plowing fields or shepherding animals. The refrain, “Busy” is so overused, it almost feels like a status symbol or a way to let people know how valuable we are. Perhaps we are just not managing time well.

Time is valuable, once used we will never it get back. It is also the great equalizer of humanity. No one gets to appropriate more time. Not even the uber wealthy can purchase an extra 24 hours.

Managing this dwindling commodity, I have decided that in 2020, I am going to be on a massive hunt for people and things that are time-sucks. I am going to set boundaries with my time and ensure that I value it more than I have in the past. I am going to prioritize what is most important and ensure that I honor what I value. I am going to limit my time on social media and spend my time more wisely.

Looking at my 2020 calendar, I have added fields that are missing. Each month I have added time for meetings, time for grants and contracts, time for problem solving, time to dream, time with my family, time for learning, time for giving, time for playing, time for relaxing and time to be still and wonder. I will spend time in gratitude and grace. Being intentional about my time will result in joy and increased energy. It is my version of work-life balance and time management.

Acknowledging that I am in control of my time, I am going to hold myself accountable to the boundaries regarding where I spend time and what I spend it on. I will create task lists and timelines with benchmarks so I can take baby steps toward big audacious goals and not get overwhelmed by what needs to get done. I will ask for help when I need it and not procrastinate. I will work hard to be accurate about estimating the time it takes to do a task and give myself margins so that I am not stressed. I will seek to multi-task when I can. For example, I will download books and podcasts on my phone so when I am in traffic or waiting at the doctor’s office, I can find pleasure rather than frustration in the time waiting. I will stay in the moment and be present and intentional about my time and I will forgive myself when I occasionally waste it.

Managing time is hard. Many go through their entire lives without figuring it out. Taking back our power over time and how we spend it is almost more important than how we spend money. We can always make money, we cannot, however, make more time. Replacing the word, “Fine” with “Busy” should not be the new normal. Welcome to 2020! joneen@myrelationshipcenter.org; www.myrelationshipcenter.org