FOR THE LOVE OF RELATIONSHIPS – Positive psychological shift

An underachieving student, Jamal, took the SATs and was amazed when his score was mailed to him a few weeks later. His test score was 1430. From the time Jamal received the news, his opinion of his capabilities increased. His mom became more complimentary, his friends more respectful, and his teachers more attentive. College applications were more numerous as the academic world celebrated his success through opening doors of opportunity. For months after receiving his test score, this formerly reluctant student was excelling academically bringing his C- average up to a B+. Jamal became The Little Engine That Could.

As this true story unfolded, the SAT company realized they had given Jamal the wrong information. His scores had been mistakenly switched with another student who received the high score. Jamal had performed poorly receiving a 520 cumulative total test score.

By the time Jamal learned about the mix-up, it did not matter. He realized he could excel. His positive psychological growth mindset transformed his intrinsic belief system.

Phillip Hong, Ph.D. from Loyola University, has been studying this psychological shifting. Key elements included in this shift include self-efficacy, self-esteem, self-compassion (forgiveness), goal setting, future orientation, gratitude, hope, and social supports. One of the activities Dr. Hong has been measuring is overcoming hurdles especially for students who are at risk of dropping out of school. The activity consists of asking a student, what they are struggling with. The student writes the hurdle, challenge, or struggle on a red piece of paper and drops it into a bucket. The next thing he asks the student to do is to write down two Hope Actions such as “Ask for what I need.” Or “Get involved in the afterschool tutoring club.” on a green sheet of paper which then is put into a separate bucket. This activity gets repeated daily for several weeks until the two Hope Actions fill up the bucket at twice the rate of the Hurdle bucket. Once the student sees more of the green papers than the red papers, hope and determination increases. This concrete experiential exercise changes the student’s mindset about the ability to overcome barriers.

Social supports are essential for this transformation to occur. In fact, Dr. Hong opined that social supports are the catalyst to change. If parents, teachers, and community members have high expectations of a particular student and articulate their belief in their abilities, young people are more likely to flourish and work towards meeting expectations.

It is sad when I hear parents or teachers dwelling on the negative behaviors of adolescents creating victimhood rather than redirecting hurts, hurdles and barriers into hope, resilience, and increased capabilities through skill building and social supports. To turn impossibilities into possibilities, adults must focus on the humanity and possibility of each child by accepting them as they are. Once acceptance and belonging occurs, we must attempt to change the negative external influences surrounding each student creating, instead, a positive vision for their future. Each success brings more success. What we believe about ourselves is manifested in our behaviors. Let’s surround adolescents with possibilities and hope for a positive psychological transformation. joneen@myrelationshipcenter.org