Fool me once, fool me twice

After surviving the Vietnam TET offensive in 1968, I returned to the United State; a divided nation awaited me fighting over whether to continue our involvement in the war in Vietnam. As the opposition to America’s continued pursuit of a military victory in the war and President Johnson’s surprise announcement that he would not seek re-election as president and rising causalities, the war would continue for another seven years. It wasn’t until the New York Times published the secret “Pentagon Papers” which exposed the failed military strategies and the official lies that continued to promote America’s successes in Vietnam, along with a consensus of Americans’ opposition to our continued involvement in that failed struggle, convince President Nixon to accept the North Vietnam’s terms for peace, ending US involvement in the war and eventually forcing a total withdrawal of US troops as North Vietnam tanks entered Saigon in 1975.

As we transition into the new year, the New York Times has published the secret Afghanistan Papers, which exposes another effort by our military leaders to misrepresent the true cost of the Afghanistan war and its complete strategic failure.

Douglas Lute, a three-star Army general stated in the report “We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing…” After 18 years of conflict and over a trillion dollars of taxpayers’ money, over 2,000 American soldiers have died and over 20,000 have been wounded with little measurable successes documented. There is no end to this conflict in sight.

The report cited that the nation’s military involvement lacked any true understanding of the history of Afghanistan or culture.

The report exposed a concerted effort on the part of the Pentagon and the White House to conceal any negative information of the total failure of its strategy, waste of treasure and lives in the conflict.

As Bob Dylan so poignantly wrote in his song Blowing in the Wind; “When will they ever learn.”