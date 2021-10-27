Focusing on the fine print of Colorado Proposition 119

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

Most descriptions of statewide Proposition 119 say that it is a sales tax increase on retail marijuana sales to pay for tutors to help low-income Colorado children. That is true but it really only tells part of the story. To find out more, The Villager started out with the 2021 State Ballot Information Booklet that all voters receive in their mail and reviewed several other sources.

The concern of those who don’t support it is that, “Proposition 119 allows public money to be directed to private out-of-school service providers instead of invested directly in public schools. Public dollars set aside for education are needed to support the public education system. If voters want to increase retail marijuana taxes for education, the revenue would be better used to expand the capacity of public schools in every community, keeping the money under local control and allowing school districts to reinstate programs they have had to cut and to provide additional learning enrichment opportunities for children.”

The program that would be funded under Proposition 119 is called Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP). It would increase state revenue by an estimated $87 million from the increase in state sales tax on marijuana alone in the first full fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 (FY23) that the program is in effect. LEAP will also receive $22 million beginning in FY 23 and continuing every year thereafter from the state’s general fund that has been essentially passed through from the State Land Trust to help pay for its program and administrative overhead, which is significantly higher than the overhead budget of the State Department of Education. Accordingly, “state expenditures from the newly created LEAP fund (are) estimated at $109 million in FY 23 and in future years.” That doesn’t even account for the fact that the tax on marijuana that is dedicated to this program will increase by an additional $20 million in FY 24 when the rate goes from an additional 4 percent to an additional 5 percent over current rates.

The LEAP program is designed to pay for “any program, service, system, activity, materials, or purchase that provides additional educational or developmental support to use outside of the regular school day. These opportunities can include, but are not limited to, tutoring, targeted assistance for youth with special needs, second language training, additional academic learning support materials, career and technical educational training programs, social emotional learning, and mental health services.” Colorado’s poorest children will be prioritized to direct what approved contractors should receive these funds of up to $1,500 per child per year, but no children Colorado schoolchildren are excluded from the program. Once the requests to pay those who provide any of the above-named types of services to the very poorest children are filled, there is no order of priority for accepting and processing other requests from any other families across the state, regardless of income level or location of residence.

Proposition 119 establishes a new state agency, the Colorado Learning Authority (CLA) “that is independent from oversight by the state Board of Education and the Colorado Department of Education.” The CLA “will be overseen by a nine-member board of directors appointed by the governor.” Specified responsibilities of the CLA include: 1) creating and administering the program, 2) establishing how funds will be distributed, 3) distributing financial aid to programs, and 4) working with selected parents and providers in determining the day-to-day operations of the program.”

The promise of this program to help Colorado’s poorest children increase their academic achievement by allowing them $1,500 (the CLA can adjust that amount and how it is to be distributed beginning in 2024 but must still prioritize Colorado’s lowest-income youth) to spend on academic tutors and professional help for other challenges that are deemed to be impeding their learning is universally attractive and has attracted endorsements from current and former elected officials across the state and across party lines.

The State Land Trust “is an endowment of assets held in perpetual, inter-generational public trusts for the financial support of Colorado’s public schools and other public institutions.” It was created in 1876 when Colorado became a state. The State Land Board manages the assets of the trust, consisting of 2.8 million surface acres and 4 million sub- surface acres, making it the second largest landowner in the state. Although the State Land Board transfers money every year to help pay the general fund costs of K-12 public education, the $22 million for the LEAP program is over and above that regular transfer of funds.

