Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Littleton school board

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

Five candidates are running to fill three vacancies on the five-member Littleton Public Schools (LPS) board of education. Current board members Jack Reutzel and Kelly Perez are term-limited. Carrie Warren-Gully’s term is also ending, though she resigned from the board when she was elected Arapahoe County Commissioner last year. Robert Reichardt, board president, is in his second four-year term which will expire in 2023. Lindley McCrary is in her first four-year term which will expire in 2023. All LPS board members serve at large.

On October 6, LPS sponsored a two-hour candidate forum at its Education Services Center at 5776 S. Crocker Street in Littleton. Mary McGlone, president of the LPS foundation, moderated. The five candidates, who all participated in the forum, are Joan Anderssen, Angela Christensen, Dale Elliott, Andrew Graham and Jon Lisec. All five have children who are currently enrolled or graduated from LPS.

In opening statements, Joan Anderssen said she is a 36-year Littleton resident who teaches

finance and economics at Arapahoe Community College. Angela Christensen said she currently serves on the LPS board after being appointed to fill out the remainder of Carrie Warren-Gully’s term in February. Dale Elliott described himself as a small business owner who “opposes critical race theory (CRT) in schools; it is a cancer and a poison and I’ll do everything I can to eradicate it.” Andrew Graham told listeners he chaired the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce and served on the exploration committee for the LPS Career Exploration Center. Jon Lisec described how he first got involved by painting a world map on the playground of the Ralph Moody Elementary School.

Asked to describe the district’s strengths and challenges,

Elliott described Littleton as a middle-class community where people “are pretty much all the same,” adding “we’re fortunate; some districts have too many poor people and languages” whereas “Littleton is really cohesive.” As to challenges, he talked about CRT, suggesting that people “go to the internet, make up your own mind, don’t take my word for it. It’s a mess.”

Graham named high quality teachers and principals, strong parent support, strong staff and innovative programs as LPS’ strengths.

Lisec named LPS’ high-quality education and programs, including mental health and career exploration as its strengths. He identified teachers’ salaries as a challenge.

Anderssen said, “LPS shines” in regards to its teachers, staff and facilities, especially its coming Career Exploration Center. Challenges include declining enrollment, teacher pay, and underutilization of concurrent enrollment.

Christensen cited the small town feel and sense of community as being LPS strengths, both of which make LPS a destination district for families seeking a high-qualify education.

Candidates were asked to weigh in on a prior board’s resolution that, “All means all.”

Lisec said it was about providing equal opportunity to all students.

Anderssen pointed to the goal of all LPS students graduating (the present rate is 92%). She also pointed to the importance of recognizing and supporting individual students’ passions, noting college is not for everyone. She summarized, “All means all means we help them all find their path to success.”

Christensen said she supported the resolution as ensuring that all students have a path to success.

Elliott said, “As an engineer, it’s not practical to have 100% success.”

Graham pointed to the importance of every student having at least one adult in the school system to whom that student could relate.”

When candidates were asked to explain how LPS receives funding,

Anderssen was first to answer, explaining there are three sources: 1) Per pupil funding from the state, amounting to around $8,500; 2) property taxes; 3) local mill levies passed by voters to help with operational needs; 4) bond issue proceeds for capital projects.

Lisec endorsed Anderssen’s explanation.

Graham also agreed with Anderssen, adding that the state has consistently underfunded K-12 public schools while increasing Medicaid funding.

Elliott said it was one of the school board’s duties to find new funds.

Christensen said school districts receive their funding from the (state) general fund, the state education fund and miscellaneous funds plus local property taxes and specific ownership taxes on motor vehicles.

On the question of the role of the school board in developing and revising curriculum,

Elliott said, “My objective is to keep CRT out of the curriculum,” noting “the voters will decide what kind of district we’re going to have.”

Christensen said that the board’s role is to develop policy surrounding curriculum and chart a course of action.

Anderssen shared that she represented Arapahoe Community College in developing the financial literacy curriculum for the state. She explained that experts in the field develop curriculum. The board is a policy-making body.

Lisec said that curriculum was set at the state level.

Graham said that the board of education does not set the standards, it’s done at the state level. He explained that a body called the 1338 Committee is a group of teachers who make sure that the other teachers are following the curriculum, adding, “When it comes to curriculum, it’s not just content, it’s, do the kids learn something? I would commend the move, especially in the middle schools, to this standards-based learning approach. I think it is much more relevant to the learning style of 10- to 13-year-old kids. The board’s role is to make sure we are creating the environment to learn.

Asked to identify their priorities as school board members,

Graham said he wanted to focus on mental health resources and, with all the local aerospace companies in the area, “we should be inspiring our kids to go to outer space.”

Lisec said he wanted to focus on post-pandemic goals.

Anderssen said she wanted to increase LPS’ level of participation in concurrent enrollment since it is an opportunity to get college-level credit at zero cost to high school students. She also wants to use her experience as a college instructor in business, economics and finance to help the board and the district.

Christensen said her priority is to work with current and new board members to build a cohesive team to work together for the benefit of the students and the community.

Elliott said his priority is to keep CRT from being taught in elementary or secondary schools, he likes the mental health programs, and he wants to see more school resource officers in the schools.

