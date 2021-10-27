November 30 / 7:30pm

The Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver proudly presents Fiestas Navideñas featuring Fiesta Colorado Dance Company, ArtistiCO, and Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30pm at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall. Tickets start at $19 (plus applicable service fees) and are on sale now at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303.871.7720.

Kick off the holiday season with a feast for the senses! In this performance, Fiesta Colorado Dance Company, ArtistiCO, and Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra take the audience on a tour of Christmas celebrations throughout the country of Mexico. The dances performed will feature original choreography based on traditional dances from the Mexican and Spanish dance masters. The performances represent the many dance traditions that are now a part of the rich cultural roots that make up the state of Colorado.

The colorful Mexican dances performed by the Fiesta Colorado Dance Company are directed by Jeanette Trujillo-Lucero, while the ArtistiCO performances are directed by Jose Rosales and Alfonso Meraza. The extravaganza is accompanied by the lively music of Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra, under the direction of Juventino Romero.

About the Artists

Fiesta Colorado Dance Company is the premier and most recognized Hispanic dance company in Colorado. Originally formed in 1972, the company is directed by Denver native Jeanette Trujillo-Lucero, receiving the Mayor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 1997 and 2006 for its service to the community and its preservation of the Hispanic arts. Trujillo-Lucero received the Living Legend of Dance in Colorado award by the University of Denver Dance Archive Library, in addition to such accolades as the Latina Trailblazer Award from the Latina’s First Foundation and the Luminaria Recognition Award from the Latino Leadership Institute throughout her career as a performer and educator.

https://www.facebook.com/fiestacoloradodance/

Founded by Jose Rosales and Alfonso Meraza, ArtistiCO was created as a bridge to connect professional artists in the community through dance. Both Rosales and Meraza are former principal soloists of the internationally renowned Ballet Folklórico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez and have participated in hundreds of performances including international dance festivals, collaborations with the most prestigious orchestras and mariachi in Mexico, along with stints in the legendary Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City. Most recently, Jose received the 2021 EY Next Wave Leadership Award from CBCA. The ArtistiCO Dance Academy is based in Denver and works with students of all ages. https://www.artistico

dance.org/

https://www.facebook.com/DanceArtistico/

Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra was formed in 1999 to show people something fresh and different in mariachi throughout the state of Colorado. With the expert leadership and musicianship of founder Juventino Romero, they have accompanied many artists from Mexico, while representing Mexican culture through collaborations with the National Western Rodeo, the Mexican Culture Center and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra offers their love and passion for music for all people to enjoy.

https://www.facebook.com/mariachidenver/

2021-2022 Newman Center Presents Season

Veronica Swift Nov 19, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Fiestas Navideñas with Fiesta Colorado, Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra, and ArtistiCO Nov 30, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Christmas with The King’s Singers: Finding Harmony Dec 9, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience Jan 4-9, 2022 (various times)

Kronos Quartet Jan 12, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Dance Theatre of Harlem Jan 14-15, 2022 at 7:30 pm Compagnie Hervé Koubi Jan 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Joey Alexander Feb 2, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Nat. Geographic Live: Spinosaurus-Lost Giant of the Cretaceous with Nizar Ibrahim Feb 9, 2022 at 7:30pm

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Feb 19 at 7:30 pm, Feb 20 at 2:00 pm

National Geographic Live: When Women Ruled the World with Kara Cooney Mar 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party Mar 22-23, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Nashville Ballet with Rhiannon Giddens: Lucy Negro Redux Mar 29-30, 2022 at 7:30 pm

B – The Underwater Bubble Show Mar 31, 2022 at 7:30 pm

National Geographic Live: Secrets of the Whales with Brian Skerry Apr 5, 2022 at 7:30 pm

New Morse Code Apr 8, 2022 at 7:30 pm

