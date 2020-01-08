Fiat 500X has sports car performance

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

The Fiats have become famous, speeding around European streets in movies at high speeds. They do move fast, and the 2019 Fiat 500 X is a turbo charged rocket with red “Rosso Passione” paint. and brown interior. This Fiat is all-wheel drive with a nine-speed automatic transmission. A lot of car for $34,325 with final assembly in Melfi, Italy with a Polish engine and American transmission.

This turbocharged legend has leather trimmed bucket seats and four doors with rear seating and adequate cargo space. The all-wheel-drive makes it especially unique for Colorado weather and mountain terrain.

The turbo feature adds a burst of power that makes this a very frisky and nimble driver. The leather-wrapped steering wheel adds to the sports car flavor along with leather wrapped shift knob.

With the speed comes many safety features that include front, side and knee advanced air bags. Additional safety features include electronic stability control and roll mitigation.

Weather features include heated seats, outside mirrors and windshield wiper de-icing. Add in fog lights, LED projector headlights, and all-season performance tires.

The Fiat features all of the latest safety features, advanced collision warning plus system, passing blind spot warning and cross-path detection.

Fuel economy averages 26 mpg overall and somewhat better if not pushing the turbo power. The Fiat comes with an overall basic powertrain warranty of four-years/50,000 miles.

The car handles exceptionally well and fits well into tight parking spots at the grocery store.

Certainly an all-around fun vehicle with all-weather features for a fast run to the ski slopes.