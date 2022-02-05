Election for SSPR Board of Directors

The next regular election for the South Suburban Parks and Recreation Board of Directors will be held on May 3, 2022. Three Board positions will be filled, each to serve a three-year term.

The Self-Nomination period is open now. Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official (DEO) before 5 pm on Feb. 25, 2022.

Residents may vote in person at the South Suburban Sports Complex or Goodson Recreation Center, or by absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots for the May 3 election must be submitted to the DEO by close of business on Tuesday, April 26.

Important Election Dates:

February 25, 2022 (5 pm): Last day Self-Nomination and Acceptance Forms can be filed with the DEO

February 28, 2022 (5 pm): Last day to file Affidavit of Intent to be a Write-in Candidate with DEO

March 18, 2022: UOCAVA Ballot mailing begins

April 4, 2022: Absentee Ballot mailing begins

April 26, 2022: Last day to request an Absentee Ballot

May 3, 2022 (7 am – 7 pm): Election Day

More information including polling locations, voter eligibility, and instructions for receiving an absentee ballot is available at ssprd.org/election.