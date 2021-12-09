Downtown Littleton hosts holiday shopping evening event

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5-9 p.m.

Downtown Littleton merchants are asking the community to shop local and shop small this holiday season with a memorable holiday shopping event. Multiple Downtown Littleton merchants will be staying open late on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. to offer customers an exclusive shopping experience. All participating businesses will be offering something special to customers – it could be a discount, freebie, or cup of cocoa!

The evening’s atmosphere will be festive and fun. In addition to the retail experience, Santa and a group of carolers will be making their way up and down Main Street throughout the evening. We invite everyone to come enjoy the beautiful holiday lights on Main Street while they find unique gifts for everyone on their list.

A list of participating businesses and their offers are below:

Conservatrice*: Free Gift with Purchase over $50

Colorado Frame & Gallery*: Celebrating with Wine & Fun!

General Store 45: Serving Hot Cocoa & Cookies

Kate’s Wine Bar: Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.

Neighborhood Wine & Spirits: BOGO 25% off Glassware & Accessories

Penzeys Spices: Lots of Offers In-Store!

Playforge: Free Handmade Item from their Makerspace

Proud Souls BBQ: Free Small BBQ/Appetizer Dish

Pure Spa: Buy $100 Gift Card & Get $50 Gift Card Free

Red Apron Vintage: Free Charms

Reinke Bros: 20% off Any Purchase

Shear Wisdom Salon: Free 1oz Universal Wash

Willow + Tulaire: Wine, Sweet Treats & Door Prizes!

*These businesses will be open late, but closing before 9 p.m.