Douglas County elected officials rebuke Tri-County Health Department

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

On March 25, Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), serving Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas Counties, along with Boulder County and Jefferson County, together issued stay-at-home public health orders, consistent with the one that had already been issued for Denver by Mayor Michael Hancock. It was to go into effect on March 26 and last through April 17 at midnight. The order instructed citizens to stay at home, except for going out to purchase necessities like groceries and hardware or see their doctors. Outdoor exercise was not discouraged, but citizens were urged to go alone or with household members. In Denver, residents were specifically told not to visit mountain communities (COVID-19 cases around the state are consistent with county population size, except in Eagle County, where it is much higher relative to the size of the population). The TCHD order prohibited in-person public gatherings of any size or riding in a car with anyone outside of your residence.

That same day, March 25, two state senators and four state representatives whose letterhead reads “State Legislative Delegation of Douglas County Colorado” penned a public letter to Douglas County Commissioners Lora Thomas, Roger Partridge, and Abe Laydon urging the commissioners, “as a result of that order, to terminate whatever contract exists” between Douglas County and Tri-County Health Department. They recommended that “moving forward, we urge you to align Douglas county with either El Paso County Health or create a new health agency that might align with the pending new judicial district” (See story on page 6 about the new judicial district.) Because of what the legislators described as “this heavy-handed application of governmental power.” They thanked, without naming, two commissioners who the legislators described as having opposed Tri-County’s action, saying that it was “unacceptable that a contracted health agency could somehow ignore the will of a majority of our elected and accountable Douglas County Commissioners.” The letter was signed by Sen. Chris Holbert, Sen. Jim Smallwood, Rep. Kim Ransom, Rep. Patrick Neville, Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, and Rep. Mark Baisley, all Republicans.

On the day before, March 24, Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas, expecting the action that was taken by TCHD the next day, tweeted “2-1 county commissioners are opposed to this. County attorney says there’s nothing we can do to stop it. Ugh. Suicides will be up. DVs are already up. Personal responsibility?”

Also on March 24, in anticipation of TCHD’s order, Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon tweeted, “As @TCHD Health makes stay-at-home decisions for Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas counties, know that I will be actively working to restore our economy and our essential liberties any way I can and will be watching the numbers closely to ensure the cure is not worse than the crisis.”

Before the day was over, Governor Jared Polis had issued a statewide stay-at-home order superseding that of Tri-County Health, which went into effect the next morning, March 26. Tri-County then withdrew theirs since it was moot.

