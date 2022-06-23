Denver South, Greenwood Village and RTD hold Return to Work celebration

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENT REPORTER

On May 18, Denver South, the City of Greenwood Village, Arapahoe County, South Metro Denver Chamber, RTD, and numerous other local sponsors held a Return-to-Work celebration at the Arapahoe at Village Center Light Rail Station at 6380 and 6400 S. Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village.

Photos by Freda Miklin

There was free food from local restaurants, including Burnt End BBQ, drinks from Little Dry Creek Brewery, live music, games. Even Greenwood Village’s friendly Public Safety Brothers were there, giving away swag.

Sheryl Machado, Denver South’s director of communications and public affairs told us that, “This started as a return to transit, get back on the train, as people are coming back to the office. It really evolved with Greenwood Village Mayor Lantz and the Arapahoe County Commissioner Nancy Sharpe saying, “Let’s really embrace our employees. Then they all kicked in for sponsorships to make it a bigger party than just on the rail station. Greenwood Village is fabulous. They really stepped up. Melissa Gallegos, GV’s communications officer, helped me plan this. It really evolved as a way of saying thank you to employees for sticking it out, welcome back to the office. Even though some companies like Charter and Fidelity are still doing hybrid schedules in the office, this is a really special event to welcome everyone back. We’re just happy to see people back in public again and back in the office.”

