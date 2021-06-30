Denver playwright’s newest production premieres outdoors in Denver

BY LISA J. SHULTZ

Delayed by the pandemic last year, the world premiere of Carrie Printz’s Fractured Moonlight will finally happen in July. And Toto too Theatre Company will present the play Thursdays through Saturdays from July 8 to 24, beginning at 7 p.m. on the Lawn of Colorado Free University, 7653 E. 1st Place in Denver.

The award-winning Fractured Moonlight is set in 2014. Max, an injured former war reporter, shows up unexpectedly at the coastal Florida home of his ex-wife and teenage daughter. It feels like terrible timing. Or is it? A lonely dolphin, a boy named Elvis and the search for algebraic solutions round out this moving, funny tale of a fractured family struggling to connect.

Carrie Printz

And Toto too Theatre Company’s mission is to produce new works written by women playwrights. It is the longest running theater company in Denver to focus entirely on the woman playwright. Fractured Moonlight is directed by And Toto too Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Susan Lyles and stars Katy Hollis, Jeff Jesmer, Kelly Uhlenhopp, and Stevie Wise. Both Printz and Hollis are Cherry Creek High School graduates.

Katy Hollis

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating again with And Toto too,” Printz said. “Susan and the cast have worked so hard on this play, and I can’t wait for audiences to finally see it.”

Her plays have been performed in Colorado and around the country. Gifted was produced by The Edge Theatre Company in 2013, and Race Relations won first place in the Writer’s Digest 2009 Stage Play competition. Fractured Moonlight was named a semi-finalist in the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s 2018 National Playwrights Conference and the Dayton County Playhouse’s FutureFest. Printz also has taught playwriting at the University of Denver.

Hollis graduated this year from Cherry Creek and will be pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre at Marymount Manhattan College in the fall. Some of her other recent credits include Myrtle Mae Simmons in Harvey (CCHS), Urleen in Footloose (CCHS), and Hannah in Wall! A New American Musical (Edinburgh Fringe Festival).

For tickets, go to and tototoo.org/nowplaying or call 720-583-3975. Seating is limited, so reserve tickets early. To learn more about Printz and her plays, visit carrieprintz.com.