Denver International Airport begins annual Peña Boulevard maintenance 

Denver International Airport (DEN) has begun its annual Peña Boulevard concrete panel replacement project. This work will repair and replace aging and deteriorating concrete on Peña Boulevard from Tower Road to Jackson Gap.

“Maintaining what we have is one of our key pillars of our strategic Vision 100 plan,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “This annual project is critical to achieving this pillar as we replace portions of the roadway to help extend the life of this key transportation corridor and provide a safe roadway for our passengers and employees.”

Throughout the project, motorists can expect single or double lane closures overnight on both inbound and outbound Peña Boulevard, Sundays through Thursdays. Work on inbound Peña Boulevard will take place from approximately 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. while work on outbound Peña Boulevard will take place from approximately 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each week.

The annual Peña Boulevard panel replacement project is scheduled to be complete by the end of August 2022, weather permitting.