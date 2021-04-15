Denver Firefighters museum

This museum was established in 1978 and is located in former Fire Station Number One at 1326 Tremont Place, which was built in 1909. Its collection preserves the history of the Denver Fire Department and firefighting as well as educating the public on fire safety. This location is actually the second station one because the original location was on the corner of Colfax and Broadway. That structure was torn down in 1909 for the construction of the Pioneer Monument in 1910.

I love when the past is preserved in a historical building such as this one. The first floor holds many fire engines, uniforms, and history displays to browse. I found it fascinating to see how fire was communicated over time from alarms, telegraphs, dialing zero and finally 911. The upstairs is where the firefighters slept and the locker room where they kept their personal gear. The museum kept a time capsule of different eras of lockers and what they contained. The museum also caters to children to teach fire prevention with the Fire Safety Stops, an exhibit at eye-level for kids.

Find out more information and plan your visit at denver firefightersmuseum.org.

