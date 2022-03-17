Denver Center for the Performing Arts relaxes COVID vaccination and mask requirements

Policy will be adjusted beginning Monday, March 28, 2022

As of March 28, 2022, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will end its COVID vaccination and mask policy for all indoor seated theatrical performances. This decision has been made in response to low positivity levels and with guidance from local, state and federal officials. The DCPA will continually monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and make adjustments as necessary. Individual touring productions may have their own health and safety requirements.

Additionally, DCPA Education students no longer need to show proof of vaccination (adults) or wear masks during class (child/teen).

Also, face coverings will be optional, and we ask our guests to respect individuals who choose to wear masks as a precaution.

In the fall, the four resident companies that perform in downtown’s Arts Complex — Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Opera Colorado — issued a joint COVID-19 policy requiring vaccinations and masks at all indoor ticketed events. In light of new guidance from local, state, and federal agencies, starting now and into the spring, each company will relax this policy at a time that aligns with their patron, programming, and contractual needs. The DCPA has chosen to adjust the policy between Hamilton and Tootsie to provide a common experience and consistent messaging to patrons attending each show.

The DCPA would like to thank its patrons, visiting artists, students, volunteers and team members who have complied with the COVID policy. Patrons are encouraged to continue to make responsible decisions about their health and ask individuals who feel unwell to stay home and contact the box office at tickets@dcpa.org or denvercenter.org to discuss their ticketing options.