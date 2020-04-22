Democratic opponent for Gardner won’t be known until June 30

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

Incumbent United States Senator Cory Gardner did not have a serious Republican primary challenger in his bid for re-election to a second term on November 3.

John Hickenlooper was a very popular mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011 and popular Colorado governor from 2011 to 2019.

When former Governor John Hickenlooper dropped out of the Democratic race for president last August and announced that he would run instead for United States Senate one week later, the dynamic of that race change radically. Up until that point the most recognizable name on the list of eight Democrats vying for the right to challenge Gardner was former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.

The other candidates were Diana Bray, David Goldfischer, Lorena Garcia, Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding, Erik Underwood, Michelle Ferrigno Warren, and Trish Zornio.

Incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner is hoping for a second six-year term. Photo by Freda Miklin

Primaries to choose candidates for the major parties in Colorado will be held on June 30. As was true in the presidential primary held on March 3, unaffiliated voters in our state will be able to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary, but not both.

In the presidential primary held on March 3, 612,554 ballots were cast by unaffiliated voters. That number constituted 34 percent of all the Coloradans who participated in the primary. Of the 612,554 unaffiliated voters who cast ballots, 75 percent voted in the Democratic primary. Of course, the Democratic primary was highly competitive and there was no competition for the Republican nomination. Similarly, on June 30, in the primary for the senate, Colorado voters will again have a competition only on the Democratic side thus it can be expected to garner significant participation by the unaffiliated.

Former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff is one of two candidates hoping to challenge Gardner. Photo courtesy of Andrew Romanoff.com

Candidates can get onto the primary ballot one of two distinctly different ways. They can either get at least 30 percent of the vote of party regulars at the state assembly or they can collect a certain number of signatures of registered voters of their own party. The number of required signatures varies by race. For the United States Senate, a candidate needs at least 1,500 valid signatures from each of Colorado’s seven congressional districts, a total of 10,500 signatures. That is an expensive undertaking, but Hickenlooper has had no trouble raising campaign cash. He is reported to have raised over $4 million in just the first quarter of this year.

In mid-March, Hickenlooper’s campaign submitted 17,439 signatures to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who found that 14,925 were valid, thus certifying Hickenlooper as a candidate on the primary ballot. No other Democratic candidate made a serious attempt to submit the required signatures. By the time the state assembly was held on April 18, there were three candidates left who sought the party faithful’s backing. Of the three, only Romanoff attained the required support, garnering a whopping 86 percent of the votes cast. Although candidates have the right to seek support by both the petition process and the state assembly, that did not happen here. Hickenlooper sought entry onto the primary ballot only by the petition process. Romanoff sought entry onto the primary ballot only via the state assembly. Both were successful thus they will compete head-to-head for the Democratic nomination for United States Senate on June 30. That will be a 100 percent mail-in ballot, as is our standard method for voting in Colorado.

